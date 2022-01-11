Swansea City man poised to finalise move away as transfer agreement reached

Swansea City forward Liam Cullen is expected to join Lincoln City on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old has been involved in the Swans’ first-team this season, making 12 appearances. However, most of those have come from the bench, whilst he has struggled for minutes in recent weeks under Russell Martin.

Therefore, a temporary switch could be what the forward needs to help his development and Football Insider have revealed that a move to the Imps is on the cards.

They state a deal has been agreed between the two clubs, with Michael Appleton’s side seeing off competition from EFL rivals to secure the Welsh U21 international, who played 84 minutes as Swansea were beaten by Southampton in the FA Cup over the weekend.

Providing the move is finalised, it will be a welcome boost for Lincoln, as they are enduring a tough season so far, with the side just outside the relegation zone going into tonight’s game at Sunderland, with scoring goals the major problem for them in the current campaign.

The verdict

This seems like a sensible move for all parties. Firstly, Cullen hasn’t always convinced for Swansea, which is why he isn’t always in the team, so the chance to play week in, week out is what he needs.

That will give Swansea a chance to see how the player develops at a good level and it will then be about reassessing in the summer.

Meanwhile, Lincoln get a much-needed extra attacking option, with Cullen capable of helping them push up the table.

