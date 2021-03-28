Swansea City man explains how his experience can help during run-in

Swansea City’s Conor Hourihane hopes that his experience of winning promotion before will help the team during the run-in.

The midfielder joined the Swans in January and he has made an instant impact in Wales, scoring five goals in 13 games and becoming a key player under Steve Cooper.

With the team third in the Championship, automatic promotion is the aim this season, and Hourihane explained to the Swans official site that his past promotion with Aston Villa will be beneficial.

“You want games to have something on them, to be important and be a factor in what the future of the club holds. I know I am on loan, but I want to make a difference here, I want to help this club get to where it wants to be.

“I know what’s it like getting promoted to the Premier League, and I know what it’s like coming down that final stretch and I loved it.”

The Ireland international suffered a hamstring injury against Cardiff City last time out, which meant he missed the international break with his country.

Cooper’s side are back in action against Birmingham on Friday, so it will be interesting to see if he has recovered.

The verdict

There’s no denying that Hourihane’s experience will help, particularly in a Swansea squad that is generally quite young.

He knows the pressure that comes with playing at this time of the campaign, and you can be sure that some youngsters will be leaning on him for advice in the coming weeks.

For Swansea, they will just hope to have him back as soon as possible, because Hourihane has been brilliant since signing on loan.

