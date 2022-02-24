Swansea City man emphasises importance of sticking to the process

Swansea City defender Ben Cabango has told the club’s official website that it is important for the team to trust in the process.

The centre back was speaking recently as he reflected on the campaign so far with Russell Martin having taken over as manager last summer after moving from MK Dons.

Currently sat in 17th, the Welsh side’s hopes of making another push in the play-offs already seem like a bridge too far and as a result they will certainly be going back to the drawing board over the summer.

However despite the various setbacks that have been experienced this season, Cabango has insisted that both he and his teammates trust the process and are keen to stick to the principles that have been put in place by Martin:

“All teams that are genuinely successful have to go through tough times, they have ups and downs.

“I think when we’ve been good this season, we have been very good. We also know there have been days where we have not been good enough.

“But that consistency will come with time, we just have to stick with the process.”

Cabango has been almost ever present for his side, making a total of 26 appearances for the Swans across all competitions.

The academy graduate has three years left to run on his current deal at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Verdict

There is no doubt about it – Swansea will have been expecting to be fighting it out for a top six place rather than sitting in the lower depths of the league standings.

For one reason or another Martin’s approach hasn’t really worked on a consistent basis and as a result it looks like it will end up being an uneventful season for the Swans.

They have played some great football at times but it appears that they lack the quality to string together a batch of wins.

The rest of the season will be a big assessment of the process and then we may see some changes come the summer.