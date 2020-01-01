Swansea City man delivers confident message ahead of Charlton clash

Swansea City’s Ben Wilmot is optimistic of a winning start to 2020, as his side host Charlton Athletic in the Championship tomorrow.

Steve Cooper’s side capped a relatively solid December off with a 0-0 draw at home to Barnsley last time out, and they welcome Lee Bowyer’s Charlton as they look for a 6th home win of the season tomorrow.

The draw against Barnsley kept the Swans in play-off contention with just a point now separating them from Sheffield Wednesday in 6th.

Charlton meanwhile lost their final game of 2019 away at Derby, and have only won two of their last 16 in the Championship.

Speaking to www.swanseacity.com ahead of the visit of Charlton, Wilmot assessed his team’s current form going into the game, and is hopeful of starting the New Year in the right manner:

“I think our previous two performances (against Blackburn and Middlesbrough) at the Liberty had been good, which is nice as we went through a patch where we weren’t very good at home.

“I think we have come out of that and we were okay against Barnsley. We are disappointed but we have to look on the bright side of things and it was another clean sheet for us. The games come thick and fast and we move straight on and focus on Charlton.

“It will be another tough game but we are glad it is at the Liberty and we can try and pick up points at home. We really enjoy playing at the Liberty so we are looking forward to it.”

Wilmot is proving to be a reliable number for Swansea, having enjoyed a good spell in the first-team alongside Ben Cabango at centre-back.

Injuries to the likes of Joe Rodon and Mike van der Hoorn have given the Watford-loanee some more game-time, and his side will need him and Cabango on top-form today to keep the likes of Lyle Taylor and Macauley Bonne quiet.

The verdict

Every team wants to start to New Year with a win and it would be important for the Swans.

Swansea will need to be the better side to take all the points, and despite Charlton’s poor form they’re still a force to be reckoned with – Taylor and Bonne could easily score a couple today, and dent Wilmot and Swansea’s hopes of a winning start to 2020.

So, it will be interesting to see how it plays out and it should be a good game.