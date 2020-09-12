Swansea City man closing in on loan move to top-flight club

Swansea City attacker Joel Asoro is poised to join Serie A side Genoa on loan, a report from BBC Sport has revealed.

Asoro joined Swansea from Sunderland back in the summer of 2018, and made 17 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign in Wales, although the winger failed to find the net in that time.

The Swede then spent last season on loan in Holland with Groningen, making 17 appearances and scoring three goals for the Eredivisie outfit, and Asoro now looks set for a another temporary spell on the continent in the coming campaign.

According to this latest update, Asoro is set to join up with Genoa on another season-long loan, as he goes in search of regular first-team football.

Genoa finished the 2019/20 campaign 17th in the Serie A table, just one position and four points clear of the relegation zone.

As things stand, there are just under two years remaining on Asoro’s current contract with Swansea, securing his future at The Liberty Stadium until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Verdict

This looks as though it could be a good deal for Asoro and Swansea.

Having strengthened their attacking options with the arrival of Jamal Lowe from Wigan, you feel as though Asoro would be down the pecking order again at Swansea this season, were he to remain at the club.

As a result, it makes sense for them to let the winger head out on loan again this season, in order to clear some space in the squad and wage budget for any potential new arrivals this summer.

With that in mind this also seems to be a good move for Asoro as well, since it should give him the opportunity he needs to play regular first-team football, and potentially impress enough to earn himself a longer-term spot in a starting XI – either at Swansea or elsewhere – beyond the end of the current campaign.