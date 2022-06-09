Swansea City man aims dig at 27-year-old as Championship transfer confirmed

Swansea City attacker Jamie Paterson has joked that he is no longer friends with Callum O’Dowda, after the 27-year-old’s latest transfer was confirmed.

Paterson and O’Dowda are no strangers to each, having played as teammates at Bristol City for several years, with both having joined the Robins in 2016.

However, the pair will now find themselves on opposite sides of the South-Wales derby during the 2022/23 season and beyond.

With O’Dowda’s contract at Bristol City having expired this summer, the winger has now moved for pastures new, with it confirmed on Wednesday that he has signed for Cardiff City on a three-year deal.

That means Paterson and O’Dowda will be facing off in on of British football’s fiercest rivalries, although things could have been rather different.

It has also been reported that Swansea made an offer to O’Dowda that, had he accepted, would of course have reunited him with Paterson.

But with that now not happening, the rivalry between the pair going forward has not been lost on the Swansea man.

Taking to Instagram to react to news of the deal, Paterson posted a picture of O’Dowda next to the Cardiff badge, along with the humorous caption: “Happy for you. But we’re no longer friends”.

The Verdict

This deal will certainly add an extra element of spice to meetings between Swansea and Cardiff for the duo.

While you imagine this is good natured from Paterson, there will be a desire from both players to get one over each other when they actually meet on the pitch next season.

That is something that could help bring the best out of both players when they go head to head in the derby, and given their ability, that could be crucial in the outcome of those games.

You also feel that these comments from Paterson are something Swansea fans will have enjoyed, proving the attacker remains fully committed to their cause.