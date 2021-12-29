Swansea City make transfer approach for Chelsea player

Swansea City are said to have had an enquiry for a Chelsea player turned down by the Blues, as per a recent report by Planet Swans.

Russell Martin is currently assessing all of his options as the season moves rapidly towards January, with the Welsh side sure to be busy next month as they seek to close the gap on the play-off places.

Although permanent signings aren’t out of the question, it is believed that the Swans are edging towards once again bringing in loanees from higher league clubs in order to give their squad better depth and quality in the long run.

Now it has been revealed that the club have had an approach for a Chelsea player turned down by the Premier League club, with it as yet not being clear as to which player it was that the Championship side were looking to sign.

Of course Swansea already have a good existing relationship with the UEFA Champions League winners, having previously acquired the likes of Connor Gallagher and Marc Guehi on loan from them in recent seasons.

Meanwhile, Martin’s side are also said to have had another similar enquiry rejected by an unnamed club.

The Verdict

This is a minor setback for the Swans in the grand scheme of things and they will now go back to the drawing board in order to find the right targets to bring in.

They certainly need a bit more depth in key areas and there is no doubt that bringing in a few players could really help to galvanise their season.

The loan market has served them well in the past, so they are hoping that this tried and trusted route will come up trumps for them once more.

Only time will tell if this is the right decision for Martin and co, with the top six seeming quite far away at present.