Swansea City make significant decision on striker’s future

Swansea City have recalled striker Kyle Joseph from his loan spell with Cheltenham Town, the Championship club have confirmed.

Joseph only joined Swansea back in the summer transfer window, signing from League One side Wigan Athletic on a four-year deal.

Despite featuring twice for Swansea in the League Cup, the 20-year-old then quickly found himself back in the third-tier, after Swansea elected to loan the striker to Cheltenham later in the same window.

Since then, Joseph has gone on to make 22 appearances in all competitions for the Robins, scoring four goals and providing two assists in that time.

Now however, Swansea have announced that Joseph has returned to the club, and it seems he may soon be set for an opportunity in the second-tier.

Although the striker will be cup tied for this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Southampton, he will be in contention for the Swans’ Championship clash with Huddersfield the following Saturday, suggesting he is in the plans of manager Russell Martin.

The Verdict

This is an interesting move for Swansea to make with regards to Joseph’s future.

The 20-year-old was enjoying some regular first-team football at Cheltenham, which ought to have been aiding his development.

As a result, now that they have brought him back, you feel that Swansea may have to continue to play him themselves, so that they do not slow down that progress.

But with fellow summer signings Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi, already on the books at Swansea, it could be hard for Joseph to force his way up the pecking order at the club, potentially making this something of a risk for the club to take.