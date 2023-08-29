Swansea City are the first club to make a move for Stoke City left-back Josh Tymon. The former Hull City man is one of Michael Duff's primary targets.

According to TEAMtalk the Swans are very keen on Tymon, and have submitted a bid worth around £1.5 million.

The Swans look to be leapfrogging Leeds United in the race to sign the defender, with Daniel Farke's side also keen on the Potters man.

New manager, Duff, lost his first choice left-back when predecessor Russell Martin compelled Ryan Manning to follow him to promotion hopefuls, Southampton.

Versatile new recruit, Josh Key has deputised in his place so far this season, but a more natural option is required if Swansea are to see their form turn around.

The Welsh outfit are yet to register a league victory this term. They managed to hold Birmingham City and Coventry City to stalemates at home, but have fallen to defeat twice on the road.

A midweek cup tie against Premier League Bournemouth is followed by a home outing against Bristol City, and then the fiercely-contested South Wales derby.

Swansea City's transfer business so far

Swansea have made a number of intriguing signings this summer, having acquired Blackpool forward Jerry Yates, Hearts winger Josh Ginnelly and Ukrainian youngster Mykola Kukharevych, amongst others, on permanent contracts.

Furthermore, Duff and his backroom team have secured the services of some high-potential Premier League loan players, including: Charlie Patino, Harrison Ashby and Carl Rushworth.

However, many of last season's key assets have sought moves away from South Wales, as Joel Latibeaudiere, Morgan Whittaker, Joel Piroe, and Manning have all been snapped up by Championship rivals. This left a core that is in desperate need of replacement.

As we enter the final few days of the window, more rumours are beginning to circulate. The saga involving 21-year-old defender, Nathan Wood has been bubbling away over recent weeks. Southampton have made a handful of bids, with the most expensive being worth £10 million, however, Duff is confident that Wood will still be wearing white when September rolls around.

What would Josh Tymon add to Swansea's side?

As previously mentioned, Tymon would add a talented, natural left-back to Swansea's ranks. He may have struggled to make many of Alex Neil' starting XI's this term, but his five-year career in red and white has been a promising one.

The 25-year-old has lined up over 110 times for the Potters, and played his best football in Staffordshire during the 2021/22 campaign. During a dismal season under Michael O'Neill's stewardship, the 24-year-old netted once and notched four assists. He provided a dangerous attacking threat and looked defensively astute.

Would Tymon be a good signing for Swansea?

Tymon is yet to reach the peak of his powers, so, in short, yes he would.

A streak of regular game time at the Swansea.com Stadium would help him to reach his significant potential, and could see him shine for years to come.

However, Stoke have no pressure on their shoulders to offload assets, especially Tymon. The left-back's contract runs for another two years.

The Englishman, however, could be tempted away if Duff promises plenty of minutes. At the Bet365 Stadium, the introduction of Stoke's inaugural summer addition, Enda Stevens, has seen Tymon's game time dwindle. In his solitary league start this season, he was axed at half-time, as Neil looked to salvage a point away at Millwall.