Swansea City's managerial saga will likely soon be over as they have made moves to appoint Rusell Martin's eventual successor.

Many expected Martin to have departed Swansea for Southampton by now after two years in charge, but a wrangle over compensation has meant that right now, the ex-Scotland international defender remains under contract in South Wales.

That shouldn't be for too long though as Swansea are actively looking for Martin's successor, although they've had no success as of yet.

Several names have been linked to the Swansea job but many have fallen by the wayside, with Gregg Berhalter re-joining the United States national team, Chris Davies heading to Tottenham Hotspur to assist Ange Postecoglou, Plymouth's Steven Schumacher reportedly turning the club down and Carl Hoefkens opting for Standard Liege.

There's a new first choice for the Swansea hierarchy now though and that is Barnsley's head coach Michael Duff.

Swansea make approach for Barnsley's Michael Duff

Reports emerged on Friday from The Athletic that Duff was now the preferred choice of Swansea to replace Martin, and now things have accelerated over the weekend.

Per a report from the Press Association's Nick Mashiter, via The Independent, Swansea have made an official approach to the Tykes for Duff's services, but no deal regarding compensation has been agreed between the two clubs just yet.

However, it is claimed that talks are ongoing between all parties in a bid to give the 45-year-old his first chance to manage in the Championship, having won promotion from the division three times as a player with Burnley.

What is Michael Duff's situation at Barnsley?

Duff has only been at Oakwell for one year, having been appointed as the permanent successor to Poya Asbaghi in June on a three-year contract.

He'd spent nearly four years at Cheltenham Town prior to that, achieving promotion to League One with the Robins in 2021 before consolidating their position in the third tier in the 2021-22 season.

Duff has been impressive in his short time as Barnsley head coach, winning 32 of his 58 matches in charge to give himself a 55.2 win percentage.

The former Northern Ireland international centre-back was believed to be on Huddersfield Town's radar before Neil Warnock decided to stay for one more year, and because he is contracted to Barnsley for another two years it means that compensation will need to be paid to take him from South Yorkshire to Wales.