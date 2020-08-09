Swansea City make move as they hope to seal swoop for talented forward

Swansea City have submitted a bid for Southend forward Charlie Kelman as they look to seal a deal for the youngster.

The Shrimpers endured a hugely forgettable previous campaign and were ultimately relegated from League One when it was cut short. Despite the overall struggles, there were a few positives though and the emergence of Kelman was undoubtedly one of those.

The 18-year-old was Southend’s top scorer as he scored seven goals in all competitions and his ability caught the eye of many clubs higher up, with Spurs seeing an offer rejected for the player.

And, the Southend Echo have revealed that Swansea have now made an offer for Kelman, although they did not disclose the size of the bid.

They state that if a deal is agreed with the Welsh outfit, Swansea would then loan the teenager to DC United, with the MLS outfit having a link with the Championship side.

It remains to be seen whether any further interest materialises in Kelman but the Swans will be hoping to conclude things quickly.

The verdict

Clearly, Kelman is a player for the future and it would be a smart bit of business from Swansea as he is a player with huge potential.

It appears as though they would immediately loan him to the US and that would give him the chance to play games, experience a new league and it could be hugely beneficial to his development.

So, Swansea will be hoping this offer is accepted and it could look like a shrewd move in the years to come.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.