Swansea City fans look back on their days as a Premier League side with immense pride, with their success in the top-flight largely in part due to some of their impressive recruitment.

The likes of Michu, Wilfried Bony, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Jonathan De Guzman, Lukas Fabianski all proved to be revelations in south Wales, but equally there were some signings that proved to be poor bits of business, particularly in the latter stages of the club's time in the Premier League.

However, there's one signing that sticks out as an utterly bizarre piece of business in the Swans' early days of being a Premier League side, with the signing of Vangelis Moras unlikely to be remembered by the more casual supporter.

Greek international Moras was brought to the club on a free transfer in October 2011, and his time as a Swansea City player was short-lived, with the former Bologna man seeing very limited minutes on the pitch.

Vangelis Moras' time at Swansea City was one to forget

Swansea were short of bodies at the back at the beginning of the 2011/12 season, so they moved to add Moras to their squad on a short-term deal, with the Greek international being a free agent after leaving Serie A side Bologna at the end of the 2010/11 campaign.

It looked a decent addition on paper, with Moras having a wealth of experience in other European top-flight leagues and on the international stage, but he was unable to make an impact in south Wales.

Despite Swansea being short of defenders, Moras made just one appearance for the club, and it came in disastrous circumstances.

The Swans had made a decent start to the 2011/12 season, winning a couple of games at home, and a trip to a struggling Wolves side looked like the perfect opportunity for them to pick up their first Premier League win on the road.

Swansea started brightly, and goals from Danny Graham and Joe Allen meant that the Welsh side were cruising 2-0 with just minutes to play.

However, the home side pulled one back from Kevin Doyle on 84 minutes, and Moras was introduced shortly after as Swansea looked to hold on.

Disaster struck as soon as Moras entered the fray, and Jamie O'Hare scored for Wolves to level proceedings, and Swansea were lucky to hold on for a point in the end. Of course, the Greek defender wasn't solely to blame for his side's collapse, but it was far from the ideal start for him.

That late horror show at Molineux would prove to be his one and only appearance in a Swansea shirt, and despite being named in the matchday squad for the next five games, he was released in January 2012.

It's fair to say that Moras didn't quite have the desired impact at Swansea, and he won't remember his time in the Premier League fondly.

Vangelis Moras' career after leaving Swansea City

Moras joined Italian Serie A side AC Cesena after his Swansea release in 2012, before joining Hellas Verona that summer, where he had four successful years.

A further season in Italy with SSC Bari followed, before he returned to his homeland of Greece to see out his playing days.

Spells with Panetolikos, AEL and Apollon Larissa followed, before he hung up his boots at the end of the 2020/21 season, aged 39.

Vangelis Moras' senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons AEL 1999-01 Proodeftiki 2001-03 AEK Athens 2003-07 Bologna 2007-11 Swansea City 2011-12 AC Cesena 2012 Hellas Verona 2012-16 SSC Bari 2016-17 Panetolikos 2017-18 AEL 2018-20 Apollon Larissa 2020-21

The 27-cap Greek international had a successful career both in Italy and Greece, but he was unable to crack the Premier League in his brief foray into the English top-flight.

The mention of Moras' name will immediately give Swansea fans flashbacks of that early kick-off at Molineux back in October 2011 when they somehow managed to throw away a comfortable 2-0 lead, and were denied of their first ever away Premier League win.

The 43-year-old is now Greece U19 manager, and he may well be a name that Swansea fans hear more of in the coming seasons as he looks to forge a career in management.