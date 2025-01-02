Swansea City boss Luke Williams has revealed that he hasn't had any contact from West Bromwich Albion regarding the vacant job at The Hawthorns.

Speaking to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, he didn't exactly do anything else to diffuse the rumours linking him with a move to the Baggies, who are on the prowl for a new boss following Carlos Corberan's exit.

Corberan initially looked set to remain in charge of Albion throughout the Christmas period after Southampton appointed Ivan Juric, with the Spanish coach previously being linked with a move to the Saints.

But Valencia swooped for him in the end, and with the La Liga club based not too far away from where he was born and offering him top-tier football, it was no real shock when he decided to move away from the Midlands.

Albion have been on the search for a new manager since his departure, but Shilen Patel and the rest of the board are seemingly keen to take their time, to give them the best chance of appointing the right man to succeed Corberan.

Corberan could be a big loss at The Hawthorns, but they secured a 3-1 victory against Preston North End on Wednesday afternoon and that allowed them to climb back into the play-offs.

Championship table (5th-7th) Team P GD Pts 5 Middlesbrough 25 11 40 6 West Bromwich Albion 25 11 39 7 Blackburn Rovers 24 6 39 (As of January 2nd, 2025)

If a new manager is appointed before the next game, something that seems unlikely at this point, that would give the man appointed a decent platform to build on.

Interestingly, Albion's next opponents are Swansea, with the Baggies making the trip to South Wales for an early kick-off on Saturday.

The Swans' boss Williams has been linked with a move to The Hawthorns in recent times, but has revealed that no contact has been made by Albion at this point.

Speaking to talkSPORT's Crook on Wednesday evening, after seeing his team lose 4-0 at Portsmouth, Williams said: "Well, I'm not sure they want my future to be here after just watching that performance.

"I certainly haven't had any contact from West Brom."

Luke Williams will be keen to focus on Swansea City

After such a poor result at Fratton Park, Williams' full attention will need to be on his current team.

This result could define the remainder of the season considering how demoralising it could be, so Williams needs to pick his troops up quickly ahead of the West Brom game.

It could benefit Williams for the Albion managerial saga to be over before then - because a lot could be said about his links to The Hawthorns over the weekend.

This could prove to be a distraction for Swansea - and that's the last thing they need considering the calibre of the side they are set to face this weekend.

The Swans' supporters will also be hoping these rumours can be put to bed as quickly as possible, one way or another.