Highlights Swansea City's Championship status not secured yet, but exciting future prospects under Luke Williams.

Langstaff's goal-scoring record offers a tempting opportunity for Swansea to strengthen their squad.

Struggles in front of goal may prompt Swansea to consider adding Langstaff as an upgrade option.

Swansea City's preparations for next season will remain on ice as they look to cement a place in the Championship.

The Swans have not quite mathematically secured their second tier status in the penultimate month of league action, but many are excited about what the coming seasons have to offer under the stewardship of Luke Williams, who has endeared himself to the Jack Army since his arrival from Notts County in January.

It was at Meadow Lane where the Swans manager announced himself on the managerial stage, having previously been the understudy to Russell Martin during his tenures at MK Dons and Swansea, helping the Magpies return to the Football League after a four-year exile in the National League.

And with the East Midlands side struggling since his departure, a number of their star performers could be the subject of interest in the summer, but Williams may hold the ultimate trump card in the pursuit of the EFL's leading marksmen this term.

Macaulay Langstaff reunion would be a perfect fit for Luke Williams and Swansea

In his first season as a Football League player, Macaulay Langstaff has continued his goal-scoring exploits with the Magpies this term.

His most recent strike against Harrogate Town took his total to 25 goals in League Two this season, netting his fourth penalty having not taken one during Notts' promotion campaign, yet still managing to score 41 goals as they earned promotion at Wembley against Chesterfield.

Langstaff's knack for being in the right place at the right time has been fruitful once again for the Magpies this season, being at his most prolific during Williams' time at the club.

And while this is not a market to be shopping for strikers in, if the best striker since Jamie Vardy at non-league level has a fantastic relationship with the manager, then Swansea should probably capitalise.

His outlay under the Swansea manager's stewardship greatly exceeded anyone's expectations when he arrived from Gateshead for £50,000 in the summer of 2022, taking into consideration that he was not a signing made by Williams, having yet to be employed by Notts following the departure of Ian Birchnall to Forest Green Rovers.

There were reservations from the Magpies fans when he first arrived at the club, having been signed from the division below following another campaign in which Notts had once again fallen short at the final hurdle in their quest to regain their status as the 'World's Oldest Professional Football League Club', but those worries were quickly extinguished as Langstaff began to write his name into Notts folklore with his performances on the pitch.

Williams' possession-based style of play would often miss out Langstaff in the build-up to attacks, but their gradual, strategic football would always end up with the striker putting the ball in the back of the net. It is no secret the relationship the pair have given the memories shared during their first season together, and the Swansea boss could be keen to give Langstaff an opportunity of continuing his upward trajectory next term.

Each season he has continued to do what he does best, and that is to score goals. Langstaff has hit over 20 goals in the last three seasons, all of which have been in a division higher than the previous. While the Championship is, of course, a bigger step, for the price and the potential he offers, it seems too good of a deal to not pursue.

It emerged during the January window, amid interest from several EFL clubs, that the Notts number nine would be available for £1.5 million, an unbelievable price tag for someone with the goal-scoring record he has recently obtained.

Macaulay Langstaff's season statistics as per Transfermarkt Division Apps Goals Assists Minutes played National League North 39 28 0 3,239 National League 45 41 6 3,751 League Two 42 25 4 3,691

Swansea City should pursue Langstaff deal as upgrade on Jerry Yates

A notable component of the current Swansea team is their struggles in front of goal this season, ultimately resulting in the frustrating position they currently find themselves in.

The Swans are among the lowest scorers in the division this season, with only Jerry Yates and Jamal Lowe being close to achieving double figures for the entirety of this term.

Since his arrival from Blackpool ahead of this campaign, Yates has found it difficult to build on his 12-goal haul with the Tangerines in the second tier last term, which has only made it more apparent that the club are in need of a number nine to help boost their ambitions of a finish higher up the table next season.

While Yates is a dependable option, having an extra striker in Langstaff would allow Williams the opportunity to rotate his front line, which could eventually have an impact on Yates' involvement among the goals.

Williams is known to be one of the best man-managers in the Football League currently, and he will be hoping more than anyone that Yates can rediscover that goal-scoring form that warranted Swansea's interest, and eventual capture of him almost 12 months ago.

But that relationship with Langstaff must be called into question and, given the numbers he produced under his tenure at Meadow Lane, only makes that offer ever more tempting to explore when the summer comes around.