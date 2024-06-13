Swansea City are interested in signing Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff this summer, according to Wales Online.

Bringing in a new striker is believed to be the Swans' priority this summer, and Langstaff is "a name very much on the radar".

Swansea boss Luke Williams signed Langstaff from Gateshead in the summer of 2022 during his time in charge of Notts County, and he scored 41 goals in 47 games in all competitions to help the Magpies to promotion from the National League in his first year at the club.

There were some question marks over whether Langstaff would be able to make the step up to League Two, but his outstanding form continued in the fourth tier this season as he finished as the top scorer in the EFL.

Macaulay Langstaff stats for Notts County this season (League Two only, according to Sofascore) Appearances 46 Goals 28 Minutes per goal 144 minutes Goals per game 0.6 Shots per game 3.7 Shots on target per game 1.5 Assists 6 Passing accuracy 83%

In addition to Langstaff's 28 league goals, he also scored once in the FA Cup, but despite his prolific form, it was a disappointing season for Notts as they finished 14th in the table after a poor second half of the campaign following Williams' departure in January.

Swansea are yet to make a signing so far this summer, but Williams revealed this week that he has "sat with players in person" and "had several meetings with players on the laptop", and he says the club are trying to take a "front foot" and "aggressive" approach in the transfer market.

Latest on Macaulay Langstaff's Notts County future

Langstaff was reportedly the subject of interest from Birmingham City, Sunderland, Peterborough United, Derby County, Wrexham, Hearts and Coventry City in January, but he remained at Meadow Lane.

Notts could be vulnerable to losing Langstaff this summer after missing out on promotion, but in what could be seen as an attempt to keep hold of him, head coach Stuart Maynard appointed the 27-year-old as the club's new captain this week.

"Firstly, on behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Kyle Cameron for his service as captain over the last three years. He led the team back into the EFL and his contribution throughout his time in the role isn’t lost on anyone," Maynard told the club's official website.

"However, we feel this summer presents us with an opportunity to bring constructive change to the leadership structure within the squad as we prepare to embark on what will be another highly competitive League Two promotion challenge.

"For us, Macaulay has everything you need in a captain of a club this size. He has won the respect of everyone – players, staff and supporters – with his incredible, consistent performances and the way he conducts himself day in, day out.

"His work ethic is infectious and, as captain, he will play a huge role in creating the working environment we need if we’re to be successful this season."

Langstaff is under contract with Notts until the summer of 2027, and naming him as captain could indicate that the Magpies are confident of retaining him, but Wales Online claim there is "every chance Swansea may look to test their resolve before the close of the window".

St Johnstone's Adama Sidibeh and Blackburn Rovers' Sam Gallagher are among the strikers that have been linked with Swansea, but there have reportedly been no approaches made for the former and the latter's wages could be a stumbling block.

The Swans are said to be open to selling Jerry Yates if they receive a suitable offer this summer, and his exit could see the club accelerate their pursuit of Langstaff.

Macaulay Langstaff would be a gamble worth taking for Swansea City

It is no surprise to see Langstaff being linked with Swansea after he thrived under Williams at Notts County, and it is certainly a deal the Swans should look to get over the line.

Langstaff is one of the most dangerous strikers in the EFL, and while it would be a big step up to the Championship, he seamlessly adapted to League Two this season, and he may be able to do the same in the second tier.

Notts will be desperate to keep hold of Langstaff, and the fact he has been made captain could suggest he is staying at Meadow Lane, but it would be tough for the Magpies to turn down a sizeable bid.

Swansea are in need of a new striker this summer as they look to build on last season's 14th-placed finish, and although Langstaff would be a risky signing, he deserves the opportunity to test himself at a higher level.