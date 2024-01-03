Highlights Swansea City are closing in on appointing Notts County boss Luke Williams as their new head coach, impressing the board during interviews.

Advanced talks are underway for a compensation deal that would bring Williams and his assistant Ryan Harley to Swansea City.

Williams has a successful recent record, including leading Notts County to promotion last season and having them sitting fifth in League Two currently.

Swansea City are closing in on making their next managerial appointment, with Notts County boss Luke Williams set to be named the club's new head coach.

That is according to a report from The Athletic on Wednesday evening, who claim that Williams made a strong impression on Swansea's board when interviewing for the position.

As per their report, the Swans are now in advanced discussions with Notts County over a compensation deal for Williams that would see him and his assistant Ryan Harley arrive at the Swansea.com Stadium.

One thing that must be stressed at this stage, though, as per WalesOnline, is that whilst discussions are taking place and it is looking increasingly likely that Williams will be named as the club's new head coach, no deal has yet been agreed.

Who is Luke Williams?

Close followers of the EFL and non-league football will be well aware of Luke Williams and his achievements in recent years.

Most recently, for example, the 42-year-old has been in charge at Notts County, where he led them to promotion from the National League to the EFL in a fierce and competitive promotion battle with Wrexham.

Indeed, Williams' County side had to make do with winning the play-offs to seal their spot in League Two despite achieving 107 points.

Luke Williams' league managerial record so far, as per Transfermarkt Division Matches Won Drawn Lost Points per match League One 68 19 18 31 1.10 League Two 26 13 3 10 1.62 National League 46 32 11 3 2.33 National League Play-Offs 2 2 0 0 3 Total 142 66 32 44 1.62

This season, following their promotion to the EFL, County currently sit fifth in League Two, inside the play-off positions once again.

Williams also previously had a two-year stint at Swindon Town as manager between 2015 and 2017, and has also worked as an assistant at Swansea City and MK Dons.

Swansea City: Where do they go from here?

If appointed, Luke Williams takes over a Swansea City side currently sitting 16th in the Championship standings following their New Year's Day victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Liam Cullen's 55th-minute strike was enough to earn the Swans all three points in what is looking like it could have been Alan Sheehan's last match in temporary charge.

Sheehan took over as interim boss when Michael Duff was relieved of his duties last month and has done a decent job, very much steadying the ship and getting things going in the right direction once again.

Indeed, Sheehan achieved, three wins, two draws and two defeats during his short tenure.