Swansea City boss Luke Williams is under growing pressure as his side struggle to find form in the Championship.

The Swans currently find themselves 17th in the second tier, and given that they have gone six games without a win in all competitions, the seven-point gap to the relegation zone is beginning to look less and less comfortable.

Their poor recent run of form has included three comprehensive away defeats against Portsmouth, Cardiff City and Norwich City, while a draw at home against West Bromwich Albion earlier this month is the only point they have picked up since the turn of the year.

Williams admitted in the aftermath of the game against the Baggies that he had contributed to there being 'a lot of noise' around his links to the vacant managerial role at The Hawthorns, with there having been speculation that the 44-year-old was under consideration prior to the appointment of Tony Mowbray.

Whether Williams' failure to distance himself from that speculation has contributed to Swansea's poor run of form since is up for debate, but either way, the former Notts County boss will need to produce improved results if the pressure on him is going to decrease.

Williams is under pressure at Swansea

We asked our Swansea fan pundit, Will Hughes, whether he feels as though Williams' job should be under threat or not.

"I definitely think Luke Williams' job is under threat, and I do think rightly so," said Will.

"Since the whole West Brom speculation came out, and his failure to play down those rumours and almost tease that maybe he could be going, I think our season has taken a significant nosedive.

"We have now gone six games without a win, only managing two goals in that time, getting absolutely hammered by some in that period of six games, and not to mention from our biggest rivals as well.

"I do have a lot of respect for Luke Williams, who I was lucky enough to meet at last year's fan forum and I think is a very nice guy, but unfortunately, we have looked pretty awful since those West Brom rumours came out.

"It does make you wonder if the players are truly behind him, and it also makes me wonder what he has seen behind the scenes to warrant him potentially wanting to jump ship at the first opportunity.

"Why is our manager and our club captain all of a sudden deciding they want to go within the space of a few weeks?

"I do feel for him, as I feel as though he is feeling the pressure now after he made a statement recently saying we need signings now. I haven't seen him be that direct with his statements on transfers before, so this is quite new from him.

"What is not new is that we have needed players for the last two to three months, so as much as he is to blame for what happens on the pitch with tactics and our set-up, I do think the hierarchy aren't helping matters with their lack of urgency to bring players in.

"It just seems to be one big mess at the club at the moment, unfortunately."

It could be an important few days for Williams

Midfielder Matt Grimes is seemingly closing in on a move to Championship rivals Coventry City, with Football League World having exclusively revealed that the Swans had set a £3.5 million price-tag for their captain, which makes it all the more important that the club takes action before the end of the transfer window.

The hierarchy may find themselves in a difficult position if they are considering replacing Williams, as they won't want to invest significantly in players for a manager who might leave soon, but given their recent form and current league position, as well as the fact that Grimes looks set to leave, it seems imperative that they make at least one or two additions before the deadline.

Matt Grimes' stats for Swansea City (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 333 16 33

It remains to be seen how long Williams will be given to turn things around at the Swansea.com Stadium, but if he is unable to strengthen his squad, then it will make the challenge that lies ahead even more difficult.