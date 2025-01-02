Swansea City are set to postpone negotiations surrounding a new contract for Harry Darling until the summer, with the defender's future in South Wales appearing increasingly uncertain.

The Jack Army, who have recently come under new ownership following the sale of the club by ex-owners Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan to Andy Coleman, will have the opportunity to clear house in the summer transfer window as a host of players approach the conclusions of their respective deals.

The likes of Joe Allen, Kyle Naughton, Cyrus Christie and Kristian Pedersen are all over 30 and will be out of contract come the summer, leaving Swans with some potentially routine decisions to make if Luke Williams intends on developing a more youthful core in his side.

An anomaly on the list of soon-to-be-out-of-contract players at the Swansea.com Stadium, however, is 25-year-old central defender Darling, who too is coming to the back-end of his deal and there is little indication of his terms being renewed anytime soon.

Darling has been with Swans for the last three seasons after joining the club from MK Dons in June 2022, having signed a three-year contract. He's been an ever-present in all three of those campaigns and has started every Championship fixture this time around for Swansea, who will be eager to retain his services beyond the summer.

Harry Darling's Swansea City stats via FotMob, as of January 2 Season Appearances Goals 2022/23 33 4 2023/24 40 3 2024/25 25 2

It was hoped that Darling would follow suit from fellow defender Ben Cabango, who was also coming to the end of his deal but recently allayed fears by penning a fresh contract until 2028 last month.

However, according to WalesOnline, Swansea have been trying to convince Darling to put pen to paper on a new long-term extension with the club without success, meaning it's now likely they'll have to wait until the end of the season for a resolution on his future.

Manager Luke Williams seemingly confirmed as much when quizzed on the situation in the wake of Swansea's chastening 4-0 defeat away to Portsmouth on New Year's Day, too.

After being asked if there had been any progress with Darling, Williams told reporters: "Not at the moment.

"I think we are potentially going to be putting that to bed and letting Harry concentrate on his football."

Swansea City, Harry Darling contract situation must quicken Joe Low, Wycombe Wanderers transfer hunt

Swansea appear to be planning for life without Darling, who could well leave the club for nothing as a free agent this summer. Journalist Pete O'Rourke first reported the club had made an offer for Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Low, before Football League World exclusively revealed that the Chairboys had rejected that proposal.

Related Swansea City struck gold when Chelsea, Liverpool deals made January statement Swansea City made three important loan signings in January 2020 which made all the difference when it came to reaching the play-offs

The 22-year-old, who hails from Cardiff and has made 23 appearances for the League One promotion hopefuls this term, is still described as a "top target" for Swans, and it makes a great deal of sense. Darling, who Low would likely be replacing in the long-term, also made his name in the third-tier, but the Wycombe defender's age makes him an extremely attractive proposition for the years ahead.

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

Swansea's backline requires work nonetheless, with a shortage of options at the disposal of Williams behind starting duo Darling and Cabango. Signing Low would be shrewd under any circumstance, but the growing uncertainty around Darling's future should mean Swansea ramp up their pursuit in the coming weeks.