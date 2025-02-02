David Ornstein of The Athletic is reporting Sam Amo-Ameyaw is set to join RC Strasbourg Alsace from Southampton, despite late interest from Swansea City in the winger.

The latest from Ornstein comes after it was reported that he had recently been made available for loan by Saints boss Ivan Juric, and that looked certainly worth considering as we head into the latter stages of this month's window. A temporary switch suited Swansea after finding opportunities hard to come by for the Premier League strugglers in 2024/25.

As exclusively revealed by FLW on Friday morning, Swansea had been keen to land a loan deal for the highly-rated teenage winger, who is poised to leave Southampton in a bid for regular football throughout the remainder of the campaign.

Reports elsewhere suggest both Derby County and Cardiff were among a number of Championship clubs to have launched enquiries, but each of them will miss out to Chelsea's sister club.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw set for Ligue 1 switch despite Swansea interest

The 18-year-old enjoyed a handful of promising cameo appearances for the Saints under Russell Martin last term but has struggled to gain a look-in at Premier League level, playing just 26 minutes of top-flight football. He made seven appearances across all competitions under the ex-Swansea City boss, who has since been replaced with Juric.

Tricky and direct, the wide-man is blessed with real pace and is versatile enough to operate on either flank, although he is most at home playing wide-right. Minutes from the bench have been useful, but his career could move forwards rapidly with a loan or permanent switch away this year, which will unlock more of what the young winger can do on a regular basis.

Juric, who took over last month following Martin's dismissal, has highlighted a loan move as the "best solution" for Amo-Ameyaw amid his struggles to force his way into the Croatian's immediate first-team plans. The 49-year-old told the Daily Echo: "For the young players, playing is the best. If a young player is not playing, it's not good. I think (a loan) is the best solution for every young player who isn't playing."

However, a permanent switch has been revealed instead, with Ornstein reporting Strasbourg have reached an agreement with Southampton to sign the top English talent. The deal is a loan and obligation to buy for a €7 million total package. That will see Amo-Ameyaw sign a five-year contract in the summer after his medical has already been completed.

Swansea set for Sam Amo-Ameyaw disappointment

Amo-Ameyaw does have rather limited experience, but his cameo appearances for the Saints have supplied enough evidence for the player he can become and also that he would be able to acclimate and flourish at Championship level.

He is a player who has a dynamic profile, with lightning pace, a love for taking on defenders, and that raw ability that makes him a dangerous final third threat. Tricky and direct, Amo-Ameyaw can operate on either flank and is blessed with the pace and one-v-one qualities which are lacking in City's attack.

Given his availability, clear potential, and the performance he put in against Cardiff back in August, this one feels like an opportunity missed for Swansea, with Strasbourg potentially the beneficiaries of Amo-Ameyaw's long-term potential.