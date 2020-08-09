Swansea City looking to sign experienced Championship defender

Swansea City are interested in bringing former Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala to the club this summer on a free transfer, although wages could prove to be a stumbling block, according to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Ayala’s seven-year spell with Middlesbrough came to an end at the end of the campaign, with the 29-year-old departing the Riverside Stadium having endured an injury troubled season which saw him make 25 Championship appearances as Boro survived the drop.

Swansea will need to add some experience to their squad this summer, with Steve Cooper’s side having performed very well to reach the Championship play-offs before they were beaten by Brentford in the semi-finals, with the second leg defeat perhaps highlighting some naivety at the back.

It is thought that Swansea have held talks with Ayala about the prospect of making the move to the Liberty Stadium, but that the defender’s wage demands could prove to be a potential stumbling block to any deal managing to get over the line this summer.

Swansea. Talking to Ayala. Free. Worked with Cooper before. Snag is personal terms. Quite a big hurdle. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 9, 2020

The verdict

This would be a very wise signing for Swansea to make this summer, with the Swans needing to add some extra leadership and experience to the heart of their defence as they look to go one better than last season and secure a return to the Premier League.

Ayala has already gained vast amounts of Championship knowhow, and he was a key performer for Boro in the 2015/16 season finishing the division’s Team of the Year as Middlesbrough earned promotion to the Premier League – and that is something he could help to replicate with Swansea.

It would be a real shame if the two parties could not agree terms on Ayala’s wages for next season, and Swansea you feel should be prepared to pay him a reasonable amount given he would be arriving on a free – and given he is a free agent you would expect other clubs to also be interested.