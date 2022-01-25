Swansea City looking to seal Ipswich Town transfer agreement before deadline

Swansea City are set to make a move for Ipswich Town’s Scott Fraser in order to bolster their play-off ambitions.

According to the Daily Record, Russell Martin is keen on the midfielder, who only joined Ipswich last Summer from Dundee United.

Swansea are hoping he can spearhead their charge back towards the play-off places with his playmaking abilities.

Martin and Fraser worked together before during their time at MK Dons and Swansea are now prepared to reunite the pair this month.

Ipswich want to keep the player at the club, but are willing to negotiate a six-figure fee with the Championship side.

Fraser has made it clear that he wants to be playing at the highest levels, which Swansea could offer him given they are a division above Ipswich in the pyramid.

Quiz: Can you name which club Swansea City signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Matt Grimes Bradford City Lincoln City Doncaster Rovers Exeter City

However, Kieran McKenna’s side are pushing for the play-off places themselves. Ipswich are currently ninth in the table, eight points adrift of the top six.

Fraser has appeared in 15 of Ipswich’s League One games so far this season, scoring one and assisting two.

Swansea City have been unable to build on last season’s play-off final heartbreak and now find themselves in 17th in the second division.

Martin’s side find themselves 13 points from the play-off places, but with up to three games in hand on most of the teams above them in the table.

Up next for Swansea is a trip to Queens Park Rangers this evening.

The Verdict

Fraser would be a good addition to Swansea City’s midfield. The playmaker has performed well for Ipswich since making the switch from Dundee United.

A six-figure sum is a decent chunk of change for Swansea to have to bring to the table to get their man.

However, if Martin believes that Fraser is the man they need to help the side climb back up the table then the club needs to back their manager.

It’s obviously been a disappointing season for the Swans following their play-off final defeat, but Martin is re-building the squad and Fraser could play a key role in that.