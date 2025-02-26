This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been just over a week since Luke Williams left Swansea City and interim head coach Alan Sheehan made an ideal start to his temporary role on Saturday, securing a 3-0 victory over play-off contenders Blackburn Rovers.

This has left them with a 10-point cushion with 12 games remaining, and it seems that fewer points will be required to secure survival in the Championship this season.

Of course, this provides Andy Coleman and the Swans' hierarchy with some breathing space and they won't have to rush into a decision if Sheehan can continue his good start to life in the interim role.

That could also present them with a dilemma, and if the 38-year-old continues to impress, there’s no reason why he wouldn’t be considered for the role on a permanent basis.

Swansea City urged to only consider Sheehan on an interim basis

To get a Swans' point of view on whether Sheehan should be considered, Football League World spoke to their resident Jack, Will Hughes, who believes his club should only look at appointing the former Luton Town player until the end of the season.

"When Luke Williams was sacked, I was completely against the idea of giving the job to Sheehan for the rest of the season," said Hughes.

"But, having seen how we played on Saturday, if he can steady the ship with performances at that level, then I am not against the idea. I haven't completely shut the door on him taking charge for the remainder of the season.

"In terms of the full-time job, that is a different story. I would like us to look abroad to get someone in. I think that would really state our intent if we went into the foreign market and got a European manager.

"In terms of Sheehan, if he catapults us up the league and we go unbeaten for the rest of the season or go on a good run and put in solid performances against the big teams, then, of course, he is going to be a candidate.

"Will he be my first choice? Probably not. But I don't think it would be wise to give him the job now. We played one game, granted it was a good performance, but I don't think Blackburn were very good.

Swansea City Match Statistics Blackburn Rovers 3 Goals 0 2.11 xG 0.23 14 Shots 6 7 Big Chances 2 46% Possession 54%

"If we decided to give him the full-time job now, it wouldn't be the wisest move.

"I am taking it game by game and I will be able to give a concrete answer by the end of the season.

"For now, if him staying until the end of the season means we get a top-quality replacement to galvanise the team and shoot us up the league, then great, keep him here until the end of the season. But, if we are getting linked to cheaper managers just because they are out of work... You look at Rob Edwards, Des Buckingham, no disrespect to them, but you may as well stick with Sheehan."

With Sheehan excluded from his permanent candidates, barring a miraculous run, FLW sought to understand who Hughes views as a potential long-term option.

To this, he said: "The top three I would like us to go for are Raphael Wicky – his name has been thrown about by the fan base, Kim Hellberg from Hammarby in Sweden, and Eder Sarabia from Elche in the second division of Spain.

"I think Sarabia and Hellberg would be really positive statements, as we would have to buy them out of their contracts. Both are doing very well in the leagues they are in.

"Wicky would be a really good appointment as well. Whether he would be a cheaper option because he is out of contract, I don't know. It depends how much we are able to offer him.

"If one of them means that Sheehan stays until the end of the season, then I would be very happy. But I wouldn't be happy if we kept Sheehan just to get a manager from League One or someone who has been sacked in the Championship."