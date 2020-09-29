Swansea City locked in transfer tussle with Reading for EFL forward

Swansea City are rivalling Reading to the potential signing of AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott according to The Mirror.

It is claimed that the forward could be available for a fee of just £200,000, as he enters the final year of his contract with the League One club.

Pigott signed for AFC Wimbledon back in 2018 from Maidstone United, and has gone on to make 110 appearances for the club, whilst also chipping in with 34 goals.

It appears as though some of his impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed either, with Swansea and Reading being just some of the teams to register their interest in landing his signature.

The Royals have started this year’s campaign strongly under the management of Veljko Paunović, and are currently sat second in the Championship table, but are level on points with league-leaders Bristol City.

Whilst Swansea will be hoping they can mount a serious push for promotion back into the Premier League this term, after being beaten by Brentford in their play-off semi-final last season.

Pigott and his AFC Wimbledon team-mates return to action this weekend, when they take on Accrington Stanley, in what is likely to be a tricky test.

The Verdict:

I wouldn’t be surprised if he went to Reading.

The Royals need a striker to replace Lucas Joao for a short period of time, with the forward being forced off injured in their recent match against Cardiff City.

So, they need additional depth in their attacking options if they’re to mount a serious challenge for promotion into the Premier League, after a hugely impressive start to this year’s campaign.

Swansea are a club that are heading in the right direction as well though, and I expect Pigott to leave AFC Wimbledon before the transfer window closes, especially if he’s available for a fee of just £200,000.