Swansea City are interested in signing Carl Rushworth on loan from Brighton as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department this summer.

Who is Carl Rushworth?

The 22-year-old joined the Seagulls as a teenager, initially joining up with the development sides. As a result, he has had to go out on loan for competitive football in recent years, with Rushworth spending the 2021/22 campaign with Walsall, and he spent the previous season in League One with Lincoln City.

So, the natural next step seems to be the Championship, and TEAMtalk has revealed that Swansea are keen on Rushworth, as new boss Michael Duff looks to bring in a new keeper this summer.

With Steven Benda out injured at the moment, Andy Fisher is the only senior stopper available, so it’s something that they are hoping to address during the window.

Crucially, the update claims that there is plenty of rival interest in Rushworth, so it’s not going to be a straightforward deal for the Swans.

It also seems no move is imminent, as Rushworth is expected to join Brighton on their tour of America, but he is expected to move on later in the window.

With Bart Vebruggen joining Robert Sanchez and Jason Steele at the club, Rushworth is way down the pecking order so will be allowed to leave.

Swansea keen on Carl Rushworth

It will be interesting to see who Duff goes with for the start of the season, as it’s fair to say Fisher hasn’t always convinced as a traditional keeper. However, his use of the ball was pivotal to the way Swansea played under Russell Martin.

With the new boss not playing in the exact same manner, he may feel that Fisher needs upgrading, and the fact they’re in for Rushworth backs that up, as you can’t imagine Brighton would loan the youngster out without expecting him to start.

This would obviously be a great opportunity for the player as well. He has spent the past two years in the Football League, which has given him great experience, but it would be a step up to play in the Championship.

However, the fact he is rated by Brighton, and has represented England at youth level, suggests Rushworth could be a coup for the Swans if they pull it off.

Swansea summer transfer plans

It’s expected to be a hectic period at Swansea until the deadline, with the club having already brought in Jerry Yates from Blackpool, which seems like an excellent bit of business.

But, more is needed, and you would also expect outgoings, with Joel Piroe attracting a lot of attention, and there will be a fear that Martin could come in to take Matt Grimes to Southampton.

So, there’s a lot to happen over the coming weeks, and Duff will no doubt have targets he’s putting towards the recruitment team that he wants to get over the line.

The Welsh side begin their Championship campaign with a game at home to Birmingham City on August 5.