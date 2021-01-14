Swansea City lining up move for 33-y/o Championship man

Swansea City are interested in signing Ben Hamer from Huddersfield Town this month.

Swansea. Swooping for keeper Ben Hamer at Huddersfield. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 14, 2021

The 33-year-old keeper had been a regular for the Terriers at the start of the season, and he played 15 games before he was forced off at half-time against Bournemouth last month.

Despite returning from injury two weeks later, the experienced stopper has has had to settle for a place on the bench, as Carlos Corberan kept faith with youngster Ryan Schofield, although Hamer did start as a rotated Huddersfield lost to Plymouth in the FA Cup.

However, his future is up in the air, with reporter Alan Nixon revealing on Twitter today that the Swans are keen on the former Derby County man.

With Freddie Woodman impressing this season, the reality is that Hamer would realistically be moving to the Swans to be backup to the 23-year-old.

But, boss Steve Cooper has been on the lookout for a new keeper after Steven Benda was ruled out for a few months after suffering an ankle injury in training.

The verdict

This would be a very sensible move from Swansea’s perspective, as they need a backup after Benda’s injury and Hamer fits the bill.

Whether he would be open to a transfer remains to be seen, as he has only recently lost his place in the Terriers XI, and he may back himself to get back in the side soon.

So, we shall see how this develops in the coming days and weeks, but it shouldn’t be too difficult for the clubs to agree a deal as Hamer is 33 and his contract expires in the summer.

