Swansea City lining up swoop for Championship playmaker

Swansea City are interested in signing Bristol City midfielder Kasey Palmer on loan next month, according to reports from Sky Sports.

The Welsh club were believed to be keen on signing the attacking midfielder in the summer, but made his move to Ashton Gate permanent after signing from Chelsea for £3.5m.

Palmer has since made 11 league starts for the Robins this season, scoring one goal and making a further eight appearances from off the bench for Lee Johnson’s side.

The 23-year-old has failed to settle down thus far in his career – the playmaker didn’t make a single senior appearance for Chelsea, enduring five loan spells away from Stamford Bridge.

And only four months into his permanent stay at Ashton Gate, Palmer could be set for another move with Swansea reportedly interested in a loan deal for the midfielder.

The Swans will be looking to add more goals from midfield between now and the end of the season, as they look to close the two-point gap between themselves and Preston in sixth.

Steve Cooper’s side sit eighth in the Sky Bet Championship table, and face Barnsley at the Liberty Stadium this afternoon.

The Verdict

I think that Palmer could be a really shrewd signing for Swansea if he moves on loan to the Welsh club.

He would be perfect for the way that Cooper’s side play in that 4-3-3 system, which sees the likes of Tom Carroll and George Byers venture forward and create chances for his teammates.

I can’t see the Robins letting Palmer leave for a promotion rival, though, especially with the Swans above them in the table. It would be a risky move to allow them to strengthen in a key area of the pitch.