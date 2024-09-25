Swansea City have made a pretty penny in the transfer market over recent seasons, with the most recent summer transfer window seeing Nathan Wood move on to Southampton.

The defender made the move to St Mary’s for a reported £3 million fee, and made the move up to the Premier League after an impressive stint with the Swans.

While the Welsh outfit will be aiming to keep hold of their top stars, it is almost inevitable that clubs higher up the pyramid will come sniffing before too long, and City will want to get their money’s worth if they do decide to cash in on a player or two.

With thoughts already turning to the January transfer window, here we take a look at who could be the next top talents to be sold for big bucks by Luke Williams’ side.

Harry Darling

With a contract that runs out next summer, Harry Darling could well be offloaded in January, as the Swans look to be remunerated for a player who has proven himself to be a key Championship performer.

Since making the move from MK Dons in 2022 for a reported £1 million fee, the 25-year-old has become something of a regular at the back in South Wales, with his partnership with Ben Cabango developing week on week.

When quizzed on his future earlier in the month, Darling said, via the BBC: "There have been no talks yet, but I’ve loved my time here. We will see how that pans out.

Harry Darling Swansea City stats (FBRef) Appearances 75 Starts 63 Goals 7

"Me and my girlfriend had our first baby here so Swansea is always going to be a special place for us.

"It’s something I don’t really get involved in. I focus on my football and I am sure that will take care of itself - I am football first and we will see what happens."

Having been linked with a move to Championship rivals Bristol City in the past, a big money move in the future can’t be ruled out for Darling, with no sign of any extension yet to be tabled.

Liam Cullen

Such is the current contract situation at the club, that Swansea also find themselves in a similar situation with frontman Liam Cullen as it stands.

The striker had an extension-clause in his deal triggered to earn another year at the club in April, meaning his contract will also expire next summer, and the Swans will either need to offer a new deal or be resigned to cashing in on him in the coming months.

It was reported by Football Insider back in the summer that a number of Championship clubs were interested in the 25-year-old, and if the current contract limbo continues, it could lead to the Swans needing to sell up before too long.

Luke Williams had backed his forward to earn himself a long-term deal with the club earlier in the year, and with two goals in his first five outings of the season, Cullen is proving himself to be a top marksman at the level, with a well-taken opener in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Coventry City further proof of the talent he possesses.

As with Darling, City will want to do everything they can to keep hold of one of their standout stars, but if a club comes in with the right price before too long, they could well be packing their bags.