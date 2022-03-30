Swansea City legend Wayne Routledge shares what it’s like to win and score in South Wales Derby

Swansea City legend Wayne Routledge has shared what it feels like to win and score in the South Wales Derby ahead of this weekend’s edition of the fixture.

The Swans travel to the Welsh capital on Saturday afternoon in Sky Bet Championship action, with kick-off set for 3pm.

Speaking ahead of the fixture on Swansea’s social media, Routledge, who has made over 300 appearances for the Swans, explained just what scoring and winning in a derby match feels like.

“To sum it up, in a nutshell, it’s relief, jubilation, we all know what it means,” he said in a video on Swansea City’s club twitter.

“It’s the bragging rights, it’s the fact you’ve got one up over on Cardiff for that game.”

Having won the fixture between the two earlier this season, Swansea are in a position to do the ‘double’ in the fixture – something that has never been done in the fixture’s 110 year history.

Routledge believes that if Russell Martin’s men can pull it off, it would give the dressing room a huge lift ahead of the season run in.

“On the grand scale, to actually do the true double, not only would it mean the world to the club, to the city as a whole and the community, I think the players in that changing room, and the staff, it will give them the biggest lift.” Routledge explained.

“Hopefully they can finish on a high which will hopefully springboard some kind of success next year.”

The Verdict

It’s remarkable that a double has never been done in the South Wales derby given the history of the fixture.

Swansea, in that sense, have the chance to make history and who better to tell us how that would feel than Routledge himself?

Routledge knows all about what it’s like to score and win against the Bluebirds and if he thinks it would give the dressing room a huge lift ahead of the run in, it’s likely it would.

It certainly looks set to be an exciting clash on Saturday afternoon as the Swans try to make history.