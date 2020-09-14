Swansea City leapfrog Derby County in transfer pursuit of 24-year-old

Swansea City have moved ahead of Derby County in the race to sign AS Monaco winger Samuel Grandsir, according to Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

Derby have recently been linked with a move for the winger, as Phillip Cocu looks to bolster his attacking options now the 2020/21 Championship season is underway.

Derby lack natural width, and opted to use young, homegrown duo Morgan Whitaker and Jason Knight out wide in the 2-0 home defeat to Reading at the weekend.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 9 ex-Derby County academy graduates are at now?

1 of 9 Who does Lee Grant play for now? Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool Stoke City

According to Dorsett, though, Swansea have now moved ahead of Derby in the race to sign Grandsir, as Steve Cooper looks to strengthen his squad.

Grandsir spent last season away from Monaco on loan, spending the campaign with Stade Brest. The winger scored five goals and added one assist in 27 appearances for the French side.

The 24-year-old joined Monaco from Troyes in 2018, and he has since made 18 appearances for the club, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

With another three years left on his contract, it is claimed that Grandsir would only cost around £2.3million, although Swansea are looking to acquire his services on loan with an option to buy.

Derby are unwilling to pay the £2.3million, it is said, but they are willing to pay cash rather than sign Grandsir on loan, which is a method that Monaco would prefer.

The Verdict

Derby cannot afford to miss out on the signing of another winger – they need reinforcements, and fast.

They are struggling to tie up a deal for Kamil Jozwiak, and they cannot afford to let a promotion rival beat them to this one.

Grandsir looks to be a talent, and at £2.3million, it is surely worth a punt from a Rams perspective.