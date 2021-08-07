Swansea City leading race to sign 22-year-old from League One club

Swansea City are in pole position to complete the signing of Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes, a report from The East Anglian Daily Times has claimed.

It was reported earlier this summer that Swansea’s Championship rivals Bournemouth are in talks with Ipswich about the signing of Downes.

However, it now seems as though the Liberty Stadium looks to be the 22-year-old’s most likely destination this summer.

According to this latest update, talks between Ipswich and Bournemouth over a deal for Downes has stalled, which has allowed Swansea to make their move, with the Welsh club now seemingly closing in on a deal for the midfielder.

22 things all Swansea should know - do you?

1 of 22 In what year were Swansea City formed? 1912 1920 1928 1936

It is thought that Ipswich will demand a seven-figure fee for Downes, who has just a year remaining on his current deal at Portman Road.

Having come through the academy ranks at Ipswich, Downes has made a total of 99 appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys, scoring three goals in that time.

The Verdict

This may prove to be a rather useful signing for Swansea in my opinion.

The Swans are perhaps somewhat short of options when it comes to their midfield, and that could only become an even more significant issue if Matt Grimes does move on this summer.

Adding Downes to their squad would obviously help them to increase their strength in depth in that position, with a promising player who would surely be keen to impress in the Championship.

Indeed, at the age of 22, Downes still has the best of his career ahead of him, so you do feel as though he could be a useful asset for Swansea for some years to come if he does indeed make the move to the Liberty Stadium.