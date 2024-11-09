Ahead of a reunion with Burnley FC, Swansea City goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has claimed he should be safe from boos as most Clarets fans "won't know" who he is.

Vigouroux certainly wasn't a first-team regular at Turf Moor, but he returns to East Lancashire this weekend with a point to prove, as his Swansea side look to keep pace in the race for a top-six finish.

It's been a solid start to the season for Swansea, who have 19 points after 14 games - their best return at this stage of a Championship season since 2021/22 - and Vigouroux can certainly say he's been a huge part of their success.

Although Swansea are the least prolific side in the division, having scored just 11 goals all season, they boast one of the meanest defences, conceding just nine goals this term.

A summer recruit from Turf Moor, Vigouroux has made himself a regular in South Wales as part of that mean back line, and ahead of what will incredibly still be a Turf Moor debut for him, he told BBC Sport Wales that he's relishing the chance to return.

Vigouroux was "happy" to leave Burnley for Swansea

Vigouroux only signed for Burnley in the summer of 2023 after their promotion to the Premier League, but his opportunities to make an impact were non-existent due to the arrival of James Trafford.

Even so, he admitted that working with Vincent Kompany was a "good learning curve" and while that helped him become a better goalkeeper, he'll be hoping to show Burnley exactly what they're missing this weekend, although he isn't convinced many will know who he is!

"I don’t think I'll get any boos because unless they were watching the warm-ups, they won't know who I am," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"I think it was a good learning curve for me, learning under a manager who has ended up going to Bayern Munich, and all his staff.

"For me it was really good to get my eye in at that sort of level. I enjoyed my time there with the players and the day-to-day stuff in the changing room.

"Of course it was a bit frustrating not playing and that's why I decided to go at the end of the season. I am really happy with the decision I made."

Vigouroux's decision to leave has been vindicated

It was something of an eyebrow raiser when Vigouroux moved from League Two Leyton Orient to Premier League Burnley, and although he didn't get many minutes for the Clarets, that wasn't because he was a bad goalkeeper.

Before his move to the North West, he was Orient's Player of the Year three seasons running, while in 2022/23 he won the League Two golden glove, was in the Team of the Season and also made the PFA Team of the Season.

Lawrence Vigouroux's career in numbers (Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Clean sheets Leyton Orient 152 59 Swindon Town 130 29 Waterford FC 19 6 Swansea City 16 5 Burnley 0 0

For a goalkeeper of that pedigree to be wasted not even getting in a matchday squad was criminal, so his move to Swansea was great for both parties, as the Swans got a shot stopper with pedigree and Vigouroux got to play.

He's been a shining light for Swansea so far, keeping five clean sheets in 14 league games, while he hasn't conceded more than once in a single league game so far this season.

Extending that record against his former employers would be perfect for Vigouroux, and after Swans boss Luke Williams claimed Vigouroux "can go to the top", it might not just be on Sunday when Burnley regret letting Vigouroux leave.