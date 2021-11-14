Swansea City latest news: Laird speaks on summer decision, Russell Martin to Rangers latest, Paterson praises key Swans figure

Swansea City came into the international on the back of a big defeat at the hands of league leaders Bournemouth.

Despite the defeat, Russell Martin can be happy with how the first third of the season has progressed.

Having had almost no time to get the squad into shape that fitted his footballing philosophy, Swansea have slowly progressed into one of the best ball playing sides in the division.

They have the highest possession rates in the league, 3% more than any other side in the division and have now got key players performing.

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Swansea City’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 Andre Ayew spent how many FULL seasons at Swansea during his second spell with the club? 2 3 4 5

The likes of Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe and have been in scintillating form of late and things are moving in the right direction for Swansea.

The international fixtures have taken over footballing matters this week but there’s still plenty of news coming out of the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea City the only place to be for Laird

Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird has been terrific at right wing back for Swansea this season.

He’s been a key cog in how Russell Martin plays after featuring for him last season at MK Dons and adds another dimension to the Swansea attack.

In speaking to the official Swansea City website, Laird admitted: “I had options in the summer but this was a no-brainer.

“I know I will learn here, I know I will improve here.”

Russell Martin Rangers rumours quieten down

With Steven Gerrard leaving Rangers for Aston Villa last week, speculation was rife about the next man in charge at Ibrox.

One of those names mentioned was Russell Martin, despite only arriving at the Liberty Stadium a few months ago, with the Mirror reporting that the 35-year-old was the Gers’ top target.

The former Norwich and Peterborough defender played for Rangers in 2018 and has 29 caps for Scotland but Martin has now reportedly fallen down the pecking order with Giovanni Van Bronckhorst the new favourite – Swansea have not received any approaches either per Wales Online.

Paterson praises Martin for Swansea form

Jamie Paterson has been in great form under Russell Martin following his arrival on a free transfer in the summer.

He’s struck up an impressive partnership with another new recruit Joel Piroe, with Paterson assisting the Dutchman three times this season, and Paterson has credited Martin for the freedom on the pitch.

He told the official Swansea City website: “I’m loving it personally, the freedom and the way the gaffer understands the game has just been brilliant for me.

“I have always said that I wished I could play for a team that really wants to try and play total football, like we are now.”