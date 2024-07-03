Luke Williams will be keen to stamp his mark on his first full transfer window with Swansea City ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, having joined mid-way through the previous season from League Two outfit Notts County.

Thus far, the Jack Army appear much more organised and fluid under his tutition, although it's no secret that this summer must be a significant one at the Swansea.com Stadium if they are to push into the upper realms of the division.

Both incomings and outgoings are neccesary to realise such ambitions and enable Williams to optimally implement his encouraging possession-based style on the team, which, of course, is largely influenced from his days working as Russell Martin's assistant.

Indeed, there has been some recent activity involving the duo, with Swansea being proactive in all departments of their current transfer dealings.

With that said, Football League World rounds up all the latest key transfer updates in SA1.

Eom Ji-sung reportedly set to join Swansea City

According to South Korean outlet Sports Chosun (via WalesOnline), Swansea are on the verge of completing their first summer signing in the form of Eom Ji-sung.

Ji-sung currently plies his trade for K-League 1 outfit Gwangju FC, who are now believed to have accepted Swansea's offering of $1.2m (£945,000) after previous bids were rejected.

A long distance video call between the two clubs was able to sort the deal out despite potential snags, and it looks as though Eom is set to be the next Korean to enter the Championship following the success of Stoke City starlet Bae Jun-ho.

The 22-year-old winger remains very much an unknown quantity at this stage, having scored twice and laid on a further three assists in 15 divisional outings for Gwangju this season in the top flight of Korean football.

Nathan Wood financial details emerge following Swansea City and Southampton agreement

Swansea's highly-rated central defender Nathan Wood is undergoing a medical ahead of his move to Southampton, as per Football Insider.

The report claims that Swansea and Southampton have shaken hands on a £5 million deal.

Southampton were recently promoted to the Premier League through the play-offs, with Head Coach Martin coming back to haunt the Swans a year after his controversial departure.

It's believed that Martin initially made advances for Wood after making the move to Hampshire, but Swansea have now been forced into a summer sale in order to avoid losing the 22-year-old for nothing this time next year.

Wood's contract had been due to expire this summer,, and while Swansea activated their automatic option of extension to collect a fee, Williams had been resigned to losing the ex-Middlesbrough prospect for some time, with Martin bringing the defender to South Wales in the first place when he was head coach.

Although the Saints sale represents a much better financial alternative, there will be an element of frustration from a Swansea perspective, given that Martin's reported offers last summer were up to £10 million.

Swansea City's Jerry Yates moves to Derby County on loan

Meanwhile, there has been another outgoing in the form of Jerry Yates, who has reunited with former boss Paul Warne up at Derby County on a season-long loan deal after a disappointing campaign in Wales.

Jerry Yates' stats for Swansea City in 2023/24, as per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists 46 9 1

The two previously spent time together at Rotherham United and, on a personal level, Yates will be looking to rediscover his goalscoring form as Derby prepare for life back in the Championship.

Despite his expensive arrival from Blackpool last summer, Yates failed to hit the heights expected in his debut season in Wales, and there's every chance a positive impact at the Rams could lead to a permanent move in the future.

But it only further heightens Swansea's need for a striker, with last season's loanee Jamal Lowe also moving to second-tier rivals Sheffield Wednesday.