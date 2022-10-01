Swansea City key figures make transfer claim following summer window

Swansea City shareholders Jason Levien, Steve Kaplan and Jake Silverstein believe the Championship side enjoyed a positive summer window, issuing a message to supporters on the club’s website.

The Swans were very active during the recent transfer period, making seven senior signings with manager Russell Martin able to put his stamp on the first-team squad.

However, he only had a very limited budget at his disposal despite the £12m sale of Flynn Downes to West Ham United, with the club recruiting four loanees as they brought in just three permanent additions.

This is a small number compared to the five first-teamers and four loanees who left the club – and the second-tier side only spent a transfer fee on one player during the previous window – with Nathan Wood coming in for an undisclosed fee from Middlesbrough.

With this and the current owners’ track record of cashing in on valuable players in recent years, some Swansea supporters may be unhappy with their lack of spending despite being able to retain the likes of Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi, both of whom were the subject of interest from elsewhere.

But Levien, Kaplan and Silverstein were keen to stress how successful they were in keeping the duo and other key players at the Swansea.com Stadium.

They said: “It has been several weeks now since the summer transfer window closed, and we feel that it was a positive one for the football club.

“The summer windows are long, lasting for almost three months, and the club worked hard to complete its business early to allow Russell and his coaching staff time with the players in pre-season to fit into our style and culture, while also get embedded with their team-mates and the city.

“We are also glad that we were able to hold on to some of our most important players, and we are in a strong position to be competitive.”

The Verdict:

They did manage to hold on to most of their assets during the summer window – but it could be argued that they could have spent more considering how much of a miss Downes will be.

Ideally, they would have brought in a top-quality midfielder to replace him and although they have re-signed Joe Allen and loaned in Luke Cundle, the former won’t be a long-term option and the latter is unlikely to sign permanently for the Swans.

Another key criticism of their transfer business has to be the fact they relied heavily on the loan market, something they probably didn’t need to do considering the reported ten-figure fee they received for Downes.

The acquisition of Harry Darling could pay dividends at some point though considering how much of an asset he was in both boxes for MK Dons last season – and still has plenty of time to develop into a much better player.

They have addressed some key areas they needed to have a closer look at and offloaded some of those who were surplus to requirements, but time will tell whether this was a good window or not.