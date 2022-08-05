Swansea City key figure quizzed on transfer links to Leeds United player

Swansea City manager Russell Martin refused to be drawn on speculation linking his side to Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh, speaking to BBC Sport Wales (via journalist Adam Pope).

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season out on loan at arch-rivals Cardiff City after pushing for a move to the Welsh capital, though the Bluebirds seemingly don’t have the funds to make this deal permanent.

However, the Swans decided to try their luck with a loan offer, a bid that was knocked back by officials at Elland Road with the Whites only open to selling the young full-back at this stage.

Russell Martin’s side were unwilling to meet Jesse Marsch’s side’s valuation of Drameh – and with that – they have been priced out of a move for him with the club also failing to come to a fresh agreement with Cyrus Christie.

The Swans did enter negotiations with the free agent following the expiration of his contract at Fulham but are yet to come to an agreement with the Welsh outfit seemingly set to miss out on the Irishman.

And they don’t look set to recruit Drameh either, with the 20-year-old likely to remain at Elland Road beyond the end of the summer window.

Quizzed about his side’s links to the Leeds man, Martin said: “Some will be fairly real interest and some will be far out there and nowhere near it.

“We have lists for everything. We have a list for potential loan signings and a list for potential transfer fees if we were to move anyone else on for large sums, hopefully we don’t.

“We have to be prepared for everything. We’re prepared. There’ll be plenty of lists & plenty of names. We just have to wait and see.”

The Verdict:

It does look as though Drameh will be remaining at Elland Road – but player power could play a part in whether he remains in West Yorkshire or not.

With Luke Ayling already available as an option, the 20-year-old may want to push for a move away to gain more first-team football because the young defender seems to be eager to play as much as possible.

You can’t exactly blame him because his loan spell at Cardiff probably did him the world of good, with the right-sided player shining consistently during his temporary spell in the Welsh capital.

And a return to the second tier on another temporary deal may be the best move for him at this stage if he isn’t going to be one of the first names on the teamsheet, so that presents Marsch with a real dilemma.

The American could look to give him more minutes on the pitch but it remains to be seen whether he’s ready to play in the top flight regularly.

Marsch will probably only find out by giving him a shot himself, so it will be interesting to see whether he’s still a Leeds player when the summer window closes.