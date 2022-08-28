Swansea City key figure makes transfer admission on Brighton, Leicester and Watford target

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has admitted he still isn’t confident of keeping hold of star striker Joel Piroe this window despite the deadline fast approaching, speaking to Wales Online.

The Dutchman adapted to the United Kingdom extremely well last year following his move from PSV, recording 22 goals and six assists in 45 league appearances and stepping up when needed with Michael Obafemi struggling during the early stages of the 2021/22 season.

With this, he hasn’t been short of interest with Leicester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and the Swans’ league rivals Watford all being linked with a move for the 22-year-old.

Do you love Swansea City? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 In what year did Leon Britton first join Swansea? 2002 2004 2006 2008

A breakthrough hasn’t been made by any side yet though – and with Martin’s side already cashing in on Flynn Downes – that has put them in a stronger position to retain the striker.

However, it remains to be seen whether they will be tempted into accepting a bid with Joao Pedro or Ismaila Sarr’s potential sale between now and the end of the window potentially giving the Hornets a sufficient amount of funds to be able to get a deal over the line for him.

Earlier in the summer, it had also been made clear by the player’s representatives that they were unwilling to discuss a new contract at that stage, potentially providing interested teams with a boost in their quest to recruit him. And his boss Martin isn’t fully confident of retaining him.

Speaking to Wales Online, the former Norwich City defender said: “I hope so (hope they can keep him). I don’t think I’ve ever said I’m confident of keeping him.

“I can’t be confident of something that’s just not in my control. I hope we can keep him, I really do.”

The Verdict:

The Swansea board should be doing everything in their power considering they haven’t spent very much at all in this transfer window – and have sold Downes who was a crucial cog in Martin’s system.

There’s a difference between being sustainable and not doing enough in the transfer market – and the owners are unfortunately falling into the latter category which is a massive shame for Martin in his quest to get the Welsh side back to the Premier League.

Under their current owners, this aim seems unlikely because they haven’t strengthened enough to be as competitive as they were last season, especially with previous loanees leaving as well as Downes.

This is why they must redeem themselves by keeping hold of Piroe – or provide the recruitment team with the funds needed to bring in an adequate replacement or two for the Dutchman if he was to leave.

At this stage of the window though, they would be in a race against time to replace him so they should now be looking to switch their phones off and ignore enquiries and offers for the forward.