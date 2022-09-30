Swansea City key figure issues verdict on Russell Martin and 2022/23 campaign thus far

Swansea City CEO Julian Winter believes Russell Martin is currently doing a good job with the team he has at his disposal, speaking to the Swans’ official media team.

The Welsh outfit currently sit 16th in the Championship and will be grateful for that considering they had won just one game in August and looked as though they would be battling the drop.

Home victories against Queens Park Rangers and Hull City since then have boosted morale and allowed them to climb the table though, with their victory against the latter a particular highlight considering they overcame the Tigers so comfortably.

Shota Arveladze’s side were their own worst enemies on the day and gifted the victory to the Swans’ on the plate, though the hosts should also be given credit for pouncing on these errors to claim a deserved three points.

They had only kept two clean sheets in their opening nine league games coming into that tie, with their vulnerability late on in games costing them, conceding four stoppage-time goals and missing out on five points in the process.

This vulnerability also cost them in their Carabao Cup game as they suffered an upset against Oxford United last month – but Winter is reasonably happy with how things are going at this stage.

He said: “Can we compete in this league? I think we can.

“I think Russell’s doing well with the team we have. We have been unfortunate with some of the results.

“We could be five or six points better off if we are being sensible about it. If we have that we are looking in really good shape.”

The Verdict:

You could definitely say that they deserve to be even higher up the table than they are at this stage – but their defence remains a concern and this is why others would say they deserve to be in their current position.

Going forward, they have no major problems with the Swans creating chances quite regularly, though they would have wanted to have been more clinical at times to kill off games.

That’s something for them to work on, though their focus should be on their defence considering it wasn’t good enough last season either.

On paper, 12 goals conceded in 10 league games isn’t a terrible record – but many of those conceded were avoidable and their vulnerability at the back could end up costing them in their quest to fight for promotion in the coming years.

Martin has stuck to his principles and not panicked though – and that’s why he should be commended following an underwhelming start to the season. Heads could have dropped quite easily after that – but the Swans kept believing and the former Norwich City defender should take a lot of credit for that.