Swansea City key figure appears in Watford’s managerial shortlist

Watford have Swansea City manager Russell Martin on a list of potential candidates to take charge at the Hertfordshire club when Roy Hodgson’s short-term contract expires in the summer, as per a report from The Athletic.

Other candidates include former Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber, former Italy captain and Ballon d’Or winner Fabio Cannavaro, amongst a couple more who are strangers to the English game.

Martin, who was appointed Swansea manager at the start of the season, has seen his side struggle for consistency this season, however, they have shown signs of excellent promise under his stewardship.

Still in his managerial infancy, Martin departed MK Dons to take the higher-level role in South Wales, with the 36-year-old going through a rollercoaster of emotions during his first season in the Championship.

At this point, it appears that Gino Pozzo is currently monitoring the market at the moment, with Watford looking destined for an immediate return to the Championship.

The verdict

Similar to Watford’s interest in Swansea striker, it would appear to be difficult for the Hornets to prize Martin away from the project he has embarked on with the Swans.

With this season being a learning curve more than anything, Swansea seem to be on somewhat of an upward trajectory, with the expectation being that the South Wales club will be challenging for a play-off spot next season.

Given that Martin is one name of a long list of candidates, it remains to be seen how highly-regarded he is thought of at Watford.

Not only would this be difficult to complete given the fact that the pair are likely to be in the same division with similar aspirations, Martin still has two years left on his current deal at Swansea.