Swansea City keeping tabs on player also eyed by West Ham and Crystal Palace

Swansea City are keeping tabs on Partick Thistle prospect Aidan McGinlay, according to a report from the Daily Record’s transfer blog (29/11, 11:44am).

It is understood that the Welsh side sent a scout to watch McGinlay play for the Jags’ youth side last weekend.

The Scotland Under-16 international produced an impressive display for Partick Thistle as he scored four goals in a win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Yet to feature for his club’s senior side, McGinlay’s performances at Under-16 level have also attracted attention from West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

A report from Football Insider last month revealed that Palace had entered the race for the 15-year-old’s signature.

West Ham are believed to be lining up a six-figure offer for McGinlay as they look to secure his services.

Whereas Swansea are currently unable to purchase or loan in players, they will be able to engage in some transfer activity when the window opens in January.

Currently eighth in the Championship standings, the Jacks could bolster their chances of securing a top-six finish if they nail their recruitment in the New Year.

Swansea head coach Russell Martin will be hoping to guide his side to a positive result when they face Norwich City in the second-tier on December 10th.

The Verdict

When you consider that McGinlay is also understood to be attracting interest from Fulham, Swansea may need to act quickly in order to have a chance of winning the race for his signature.

Although the teenager may not yet be ready to make the step up to senior level, he possesses a great deal of potential and thus could eventually become a classy operator under the guidance of the right manager.

Swansea may be able to convince McGinlay to make the move to Wales by offering him some assurances regarding game-time in the coming seasons.

The Jacks will be determined to nail their recruitment in January as the race for a play-off place in the Championship is extremely competitive this season.

Only four points separate Millwall, who currently occupy the final play-off spot, and Sunderland who are 15th in the league standings.

14 quiz questions about historic Swansea City moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 What year did Swansea City form? 1912 1910 1908 1892