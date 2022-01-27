Swansea City keen to strike transfer agreement for Watford player

Championship side Swansea City are attempting to sign Portuguese midfielder Domingos Quina from Watford, according to Football Insider.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Swansea’s league rivals Fulham, who he signed for in the summer until the end of the season.

However the youngster has barely featured at Craven Cottage under Marco Silva’s guidance, appearing just twice in the Championship since the start of September and he doesn’t appear to have suffered from an injury.

Having not featured in a matchday squad since the beginning of October, Quina could be set to switch clubs in the second tier in search of more game-time and Russell Martin is believed to want a fresh face to bolster his creative options.

Jamie Paterson’s potential depart from the Swansea.com Stadium could open up a gap in the team for Quina, who last season played 14 times for Watford in the Championship before heading out on loan to La Liga side Granada.

The Verdict

Quina is quite clearly a talented individual but with the amount of options in his position that Fulham have it was always going to be difficult for him.

He probably didn’t take his chance early on in his loan spell and for the most part since then, the Cottagers’ other attacking midfield players have been in fine form.

The style of football that Martin plays at Swansea though should suit Quina to the ground though should he secure a move to South Wales.

Having had little game-time this season it may take a bit of time for him to get up to speed but Quina can definitely give Swansea something different in the final third.