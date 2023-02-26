Swansea City keen to secure fresh contract agreement with individual

Swansea City want to tie midfielder Jay Fulton to a new contract with the club, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Fulton joined Swansea back in the 2014 January transfer window, arriving from Scottish side Falkirk for an undiscolsed fee.

Since then, the midfielder has gone on to make 202 appearances in all competitions for the Swans, scoring 14 goals in that time.

As things stand, there are still 18 months remaining on the 28-year-old’s contract with the Welsh club, securing his future until the end of next season

Now however, it appears there is a desire around the Swansea.com Stadium, to secure the Scotsman’s future at the club, for an even longer period.

According to this latest update, Swansea are now keen to tie Fulton down to an even longer deal, in order to ensure that he plays out the peak years of his career with the club.

Swansea are currently 15th in the Championship table, having lost four of their last five Championship matches.

The Verdict

This does feel as thugh it could be a rather sensible move for Swansea to make.

While he would not be leaving for free, the Swans could be under pressure if interest emerges in Fulton in the summer, given they may want to secure a fee for him.

A new contract for the midfielder would however, ensure they do not need to worry about that, while securing the services of an important and influential figure in the process.

Indeed, after the frustrations of the last few months, confirming an agreement such as this, could also provide a much needed lift to the mood around the club going forward.