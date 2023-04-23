Swansea City have joined Preston North End in the race to try and secure a summer move for Everton forward Tom Cannon, according to this morning's report from Alan Nixon.

Young striker Cannon is currently on loan at Preston and has made a good impression under Ryan Lowe, recording eight goals in 19 competitive appearances and proving to be just as prolific as Cameron Archer in front of goal.

With this, the Lilywhites are keen to take him back to Deepdale during the summer and Lowe hasn't hidden that desire to see him return, but he could face stiff competition in his quest to secure him again.

Swansea City's advantage?

The 20-year-old is likely to be on many teams' shopping lists this summer considering how much of a threat he's been for the Lancashire outfit during the second half of this season.

And considering the Swans haven't had the biggest budgets to play with in recent years, that could put them at a disadvantage in this race.

However, this report from Nixon has revealed that the Welsh side could potentially put a permanent bid on the table for the Irishman if they lose Joel Piroe, who only has one year remaining on his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium and could potentially move on this summer.

Considering Piroe has been a consistent scorer for Russell Martin's side since his arrival from PSV back in 2021, he is unlikely to be short of interest when the next window arrives and if he fails to sign a new contract, the Swans' board may be forced to cash in on him.

Who will come out on top in this race?

It will be interesting to see what happens because both teams have their own advantages in this race.

Swansea may have the cash to splash if they cash in on Piroe and their style of play is another factor that could help Martin in his potential quest to lure Cannon to South Wales.

Preston, however, already have Cannon and with the forward likely to have built close relationships with some players and members of the Lilywhites' coaching staff during his time at Deepdale, that may be enough to take him back there in the summer.

However, as Archer's move to Middlesbrough shows, loyalty isn't guaranteed and that's why Preston need to have a list of other targets that they can pursue if Cannon doesn't return to Deepdale.

He's likely to get plenty of game time at both clubs though, so these are two good options for Cannon. However, it would be difficult to see other teams not join the race for him in the coming weeks so he should wait until the summer to make a final decision on his future.