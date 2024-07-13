Highlights Swansea City aims to improve in the upcoming season under Luke Williams.

After a disappointing 2023/24 campaign, Swansea City are back in pre-season training and will be looking to improve on their 14th-place finish in what's set to be Luke Williams' first full season in charge.

Finishing 14th arguably flattered Swansea, with the club looking in danger of being relegated at one point, and everyone involved in South Wales knows a better season is expected this time around.

The Swans have already seen two first-team players depart since the transfer window opened, with striker Jerry Yates joining Championship rivals Derby County on a season-long loan, while defender Nathan Wood has signed for Southampton.

With a relatively thin squad anyway, Williams will be hoping he doesn't see many more players leave before they get their Championship campaign underway away to Middlesbrough on the 10th August.

With this in mind, here are the two key players that Swansea must snub any transfer advances for...

Josh Tymon

Left-back Josh Tymon made a relatively slow start to his Swansea career after joining from Stoke City on deadline day last summer, but improved as the campaign went on and was one of the first names on the teamsheet towards the end of the season.

There are still some slight concerns over the 25-year-old's defending abilities, but there's no denying he's a real asset for Swansea in attack, and the six assists he registered last season shows that.

Josh Tymon's 2023/24 Championship season - Fotmob Appearances 43 Minutes played 3,393 Goals 0 Assists 6 Pass accuracy 84.1% Chances created 63 Cross accuracy 30.3% Dribble success 65.8% Tackles won 55.7% Duels won 49.5%

Tymon picked up the Best Newcomer of the Season award at Swansea's end of season awards night in May, and his performances during the second half of the season showed exactly why the club forked out around £2million to bring him to south Wales last summer.

Despite only being one year into a three-year deal, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former Stoke man attract transfer interest this summer, and it's crucial that Swansea keep him at the club in the coming weeks.

After such a promising debut campaign for the Swans, expectations are that Tymon will continue to improve, and he's set to be a key player next season - Swansea can't afford to lose him.

Matt Grimes

Swansea's captain and an ever-present in their starting XI, it won't be a surprise to see Matt Grimes named as a player that must be kept at the club.

The 28-year-old midfielder recently made his 300th appearance for the club, and the fact he played every single minute of every league game for Swansea last season shows just how important he is.

Grimes controls the game in the middle of the park, and he's missed just four of Swansea's 230 Championship games since relegation to the second tier in 2018, so it's hard to imagine a Swans side without him.

He hasn't been short of transfer interest in recent seasons, with the likes of Watford, Newcastle, Fulham, Brighton and Southampton all tentatively linked with him in the last three years, but Grimes put pen to paper on a new deal at the Swansea.com Stadium last summer, meaning any move this summer looks unlikely.

Given his status as club captain and with a settled young family in south Wales, it looks as if Grimes will remain at the club for the foreseeable future, which should be music to the ears of Swansea fans, as he's just too important a player to lose.