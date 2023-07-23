Swansea City have joined Watford in the race for Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis, according to Mirror Sports News Editor Darren Witcoop.

Watford are said to be considering a loan swoop for Lewis, according to the Daily Mail.

The report states that the Northern Irishman isn't in Eddie Howe's plans for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign and could mean a second tier loan is on the cards.

There has been a major clear out of players this summer at Vicarage Road, as the Hornets have lost the likes of Joao Pedro, Andres Aguilar, Britt Assombalonga, Leandro Bacuna, Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley, Mario Gaspar, Domingos Quina, and William Troost-Ekong.

Watford have also seen Hamza Choudhury, Keinan Davis, Henrique Araujo, Kourtney Hause, and Hassane Kamara return to their parent clubs from loan, too.

The latter of which is why Lewis has been linked with a move to Watford in order to fill the left-back void in Ismael's defensive unit.

Swansea themselves have lost a number of players this summer as well, with Joel Latibeaudiere, Andreas Sondergaard, Michael Obafemi, Kyle Joseph, Morgan Whittaker, and Ryan Manning all departing this summer.

Manning is the most significant key player missing from Swansea's squad, leaving a gaping hole at left-back which needs to be filled.

Lewis has decent pedigree at Championship level with Norwich City, but has played just 10 senior games in the last two seasons for the Magpies, and has stagnated massively in terms of his development.

The 25-year-old has 64 Championship appearances to his name, and a further 59 in the Premier League, too.

What's the latest on Jamal Lewis' Newcastle United future?

Mirror Sports News Editor Darren Witcoop has revealed "Swansea have joined Watford in the battle to sign Newcastle left-back Jamal Lewis on loan."

However, former Derby County left-back Lee Buchanan is also of interest to Swansea, Witcoop added: "The Swans have looked at the prospect of signing Lewis although Werder Bremen’s Lee Buchanan still their top target to replace Ryan Manning."

Football Insider were first to claim that Swansea are one of the clubs interested in Buchanan.

The 22-year-old is currently away on Bremen's pre-season tour and the German outfit are thought to be in "no rush to sanction an exit this summer", but they could allow him to leave if they receive a suitable offer.

Birmingham City are another side in the race for Buchanan's signature, as per Football Insider, who claim that the Blues are on the hunt for a left-back this summer and they have "registered their interest" in Buchanan.

Should Swansea sign Lee Buchanan or Jamal Lewis?

Despite not appearing that often, with one goal in 23 appearances in all competitions for Bremen, Buchanan feels like the more sensible choice for Swansea.

Lewis has operated well at second tier level before but his lack of competitive game time for the last few years has potentially hindered him.

Buchanan hasn't played as much as he possibly would have liked in Germany, either, but a lot more than Lewis managed, and his age also should be considered.

At 22, there is far more room to improve and develop over the next few years, and he would be a fantastic addition for the Swans to offset the loss of Manning to Southampton.