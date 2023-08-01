Highlights Swansea City are interested in signing Auston Trusty, an Arsenal centre-back who had a successful loan spell at Birmingham City.

Trusty has the ability to play as a left-back as well and has attracted interest from Ipswich Town and Sheffield United.

Trusty could be a good signing for Swansea following a productive loan spell at St Andrew's last term.

Swansea City have taken an interest in Arsenal centre-back Auston Trusty, according to the Evening Standard.

The United States international spent last season on loan at Birmingham City and did reasonably well there - but it would be difficult to see him becoming part of Mikel Arteta's plans for the upcoming campaign.

Trusty has shown he can operate as a left-back as well as a central defender but the Gunners already have options in both positions, with Nuno Tavares remaining at the Emirates at this stage and Jurrien Timber linking up with the Premier League giants.

He may only be 24 and has plenty of time to improve because of that, but Trusty's future at his current side looks bleak at this stage and it wouldn't be a surprise if he needs to move elsewhere permanently.

Who is interested in Auston Trusty?

Trusty is attracting interest from three clubs, with Ipswich Town, top-flight outfit Sheffield United and the Swans all being linked with a move for him.

The Tractor Boys already have players who can operate in central defence, including George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and Janoi Donacien.

However, more depth in this area could be ideal and following their return to the Championship, they will surely want to bring in players with second-tier experience.

Following his loan spell at Birmingham last term, the American has that experience and that could be very useful for Kieran McKenna if he arrives at Portman Road.

And the Blades could also benefit from having Trusty, considering they haven't brought in a central defender this summer.

This is despite the fact they have lost Ciaran Clark, Jack O'Connell and Kyron Gordon. O'Connell may have been a long-term absentee and the former may not have been heavily involved in their promotion-winning campaign last term, but Gordon was a good squad option to have.

And the fact they have failed to add depth to this area is disappointing, even though Rhys Norrington-Davies can play in central defence if required.

They seem to be in pole position to recruit Trusty at this stage though, with Paul Heckingbotton's side reportedly in talks with the Gunners to recruit the defender.

Would Auston Trusty be a good signing for Swansea City?

The American played his part in steadying a Birmingham side that had been in relegation battles before he arrived at St Andrew's.

Blues may not have finished in a spectacular league position at the end of last season either - but they were rarely in genuine relegation danger and the likes of Trusty and Dion Sanderson played a huge part in that.

This is why he could be a good signing for Swansea, who will be looking to push for the play-offs again after falling short during the previous two seasons.

Having more depth in the centre-back department would be ideal for the Swans, especially with Nathan Wood previously being linked with a move away from the Swansea.com Stadium.

For Trusty, South Wales could be a good destination for him, but there are other gifted central defenders at Swansea and he will surely want to be reassured about how much game time he's going to get.