Swansea City are the latest team to show an interest in Wycombe Wanderers forward Richard Kone.

Ivorian publication 225 Foot believes the Swans are among a number of clubs to have taken an interest in the Chairboys star ahead of the January transfer window, with the player impressing during the first half of the 2024/25 campaign.

His contributions have helped Wycombe secure a place at the top end of League One, with Matt Bloomfield's side currently sitting in 2nd place.

Scoring a brace away at Stevenage on Boxing Day, he has been able to increase his tally for the season, with the Ivorian's remarkable rise continuing following his move from non-league outfit Athletic Newham earlier this year.

Richard Kone's 2024/25 campaign at Wycombe Wanderers (All competitions) Appearances 29 Goals 14 Assists 2 (Figures correct as of December 27th, 2024)

Whether he can continue to shine during the second half of the season remains to be seen, but he is establishing himself as one of the most talented players in the third tier and if he can continue to impress, it may only be a matter of time before he moves on from Adams Park.

He may be hoping to guide his current team to promotion before he moves away from the Buckinghamshire outfit, but teams have already taken an interest in him.

Swansea City join Richard Kone race

Football League World understands Luton Town are one of the other teams interested in the 21-year-old ahead of the January window.

The Hatters are currently struggling in the bottom half of the division and could potentially benefit from having Kone at their disposal, having seen him shine for the Chairboys.

225 Foot have added that Swansea have taken an interest in the player - and would be able to afford a deal for him during the upcoming transfer window too.

It remains to be seen whether they make a move for him, and whether they will be able to win the race for him, with the same outlet reporting that a number of sides are admirers of Kone's profile.

Swansea City could benefit from having another goalscorer in their ranks

Swansea have benefitted from having Liam Cullen at their disposal this season, but summer signing Zan Vipotnik hasn't been the most prolific player - Kone could therefore potentially come in and enhance the Swans with his ability in the final third.

At this point though, it remains to be seen whether Kone would really want to move on from Adams Park at this point.

He's currently competing for promotion with Wycombe, is in fairly decent form and is a key player for the Chairboys, so it would be a risk for him to move on.

The Swans may need to make him an offer he can't refuse if he is to move on from the League One high-flyers, but other clubs will also likely be in the mix.