Swansea City's recent pre-season fixture against Rio Ave gave supporters the chance to see new signings like Lawrence Vigouroux, Eom-Ji Sung and Goncalo Franco in action on home soil for the first time, and whilst they impressed, it was some of the old heads who stole the show.

Swansea defeated the Portuguese Primeira Liga side 3-0, with Jay Fulton, Kyle Naughton and Matt Grimes the goalscorers, a perhaps unexpected trio, and approaching the 2024/25 season, Swansea's longest-serving players have shown they still have an important role to play.

The three players have a combined 28 years at Swansea, with Fulton having been at the club for a decade, whilst Naughton and Grimes have both been at the club for nine years, and they show no sign of slowing down.

It served as a timely reminder for Swansea fans that while plenty of players have come and gone, Fulton, Naughton and Grimes have remained ever presents, and they're still very important players for Luke Williams going forward.

Unique trio are still hugely important for Swansea City

It's quite unique in modern-day football to see players with the commitment to one club that Fulton, Naughton and Grimes have shown, particularly as they're not from the area or didn't come from the academy, but they've certainly found a home at Swansea City.

Fulton joined from Falkirk in January 2014, whilst Naughton and Grimes joined from Spurs and Exeter City in January 2015, and they're all still going strong in SA1.

Appearances made by Swansea City's longest serving trio - Transfermarkt Player Club signed from Appearances Jay Fulton Falkirk 256 Kyle Naughton Tottenham Hotspur 304 Matt Grimes Exeter City 301

The irony wasn't lost on Swansea City supporters that many of them went out to watch their new signings in action and instead saw their most experienced players scoring, but it emphasises how important they still are to the club.

Grimes is the club captain and will start every league game if fit, but Naughton and Fulton may not start every week, but they'll still be in the matchday squad, and will be used when the squad is rotated and as cover.

Plenty of Swansea City managers have come and gone in recent seasons, but the trio have remained at the club, and they're clearly well-respected by their peers and by the coaching staff.

Every club needs experienced players, and Saturday's pre-season game served as a timely reminder about how important Swansea's trio with 28 years of experience are.

Signing Jay Fulton, Kyle Naughton and Matt Grimes has been excellent business

Swansea paid a combined total of £6.95million for the three players, excellent value for money when you consider they've made 861 appearances between them.

Naughton cost Swansea £5million from Tottenham in January 2015, whilst Swansea paid a reported £200,000 for Fulton, and £1.75million for Grimes.

No one would have expected the trio to have such a big impact at the club, and it's easy to forget just how important they are, particularly Naughton and Fulton who won't always be regular starters.

When times get tough or they're on a bad run of form, Swansea have often leaned on Fulton and Naughton, and whilst they aren't the flashiest players in the world, they can be relied on to get the job done and sure up the side, whilst Grimes has been Swansea's most influential player for the best part of six years.

If Swansea are to enjoy a successful 2024/25 season, their experienced trio will be crucial, and if Saturday's pre-season game was a sign of things to come, then they've still got plenty to offer.