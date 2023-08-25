Highlights Joel Piroe has completed a £12 million move to Leeds United, leaving Swansea City just before the transfer deadline.

Jamie Paterson has issued a goodbye message to Joel Piroe following his Swansea City departure.

The Dutchman has completed a move worth £12 million to Leeds United just a week away from the transfer deadline.

The Whites had been searching for a new striker since Rodrigo Moreno’s exit earlier in the summer.

Piroe was identified as their primary target following their failure to sign Cameron Archer earlier this week.

A deal was quickly agreed with the Swans to sign their talismanic forward.

What has Jamie Paterson said about Joel Piroe’s Swansea City goodbye?

Piroe posted to social media to confirm his move to Leeds United had been completed.

In the replies, his former Swansea teammate Paterson gave him a public message of goodbye.

“Going to miss you bro,” wrote the 31-year-old, via Instagram.

Paterson and Piroe both signed for Swansea in the summer of 2021, joining Russell Martin’s side after his arrival as manager.

The pair worked well together, but the 24-year-old has now gone his separate ways.

It was initially believed that Piroe was set to remain at the Swansea.com Stadium after reports suggested talks over a new contract were underway.

But a move to Leeds materialised over the course of Thursday, meaning he could yet be available for this weekend’s Championship action.

How has the start of the season been for Leeds United?

Piroe has left one winless team for another in terms of this Championship season so far.

Daniel Farke’s side have drawn two and lost one of their opening three fixtures back in the second division.

The Yorkshire side will be hoping that Piroe can make an immediate impact at Elland Road by getting the team back to winning ways.

Leeds have had a busy summer following their relegation to the second division.

Farke took the reins of the first team squad following Sam Allardyce’s departure, coming into the club as part of the new ownership’s change in strategy.

49ers Enterprises purchased full control of the club from Andrea Radrizzani, marking a new era for Leeds.

The club will be aiming to earn promotion straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt this season.

Farke’s previous record in English football has seen him win the Championship title twice during his time at Norwich City.

The German has also added the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow to his squad over the course of the transfer window.

Next up for Leeds is a trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Will Joel Piroe be a good signing for Leeds United?

Piroe scored 41 goals across two seasons in the Championship with Swansea, which is an impressive record at this level.

Leeds need someone who can offer that level of consistent attacking threat, especially given their lack of good options up front.

Patrick Bamford’s injury record has made him unreliable and Giorginio Rutter and Joe Gelhardt haven’t been able to make as much of an impact in the team as hoped.

As a result, Piroe could be key to the team gaining promotion this season.