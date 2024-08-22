Swansea City are interested in signing Nelson Abbey on loan from Olympiacos, according to recent reports from Greece.

Sport 24 have reported that the Greek giants are looking to loan the English defender out prior to the transfer window closing, and Swansea are keen on his signature.

The 20-year-old joined Olympiacos from Reading in January after some excellent performances in League One for the Royals had seen him develop a reputation as a very exciting prospect and had seen him wear the captain's armband for Ruben Selles' side.

However, the club's financial situation left them with no option but to sell, and Olympiacos pounced, but Abbey has struggled for regular game time in Greece.

Luke Williams recently told the press that Swansea were 'very close' to signing a defender and an attacker, and Abbey could well be the defender that Williams was referring to.

