Swansea City in transfer tussle with Bournemouth for midfielder

Swansea City and Bournemouth are battling it out for King’s Lynn midfielder Sonny Carey after his impressive performances for the National League side.

The fifth tier outfit have struggled after winning promotion to that level, and they face a battle to stay in the division.

Despite that, Carey’s performances have caught the eye, with the former Norwich City youngster emerging as one of the standout talents on the non-league circuit.

And, Football Insider are claiming that the two Championship clubs are weighing up moves for the 20-year-old, after scouting him in recent months.

With Carey’s contract up in the summer, doing a deal will be straightforward for either club, so it appears as though the player could have a decision to make in the summer.

Capable of playing in different midfield roles, Carey scored his first league goal of the season earlier this month when the Linnets picked up a point at Notts County.

Both clubs interested in the midfielder could potentially be playing in the Premier League next season, with the Swans pushing for a top two finish, whilst Bournemouth are in the hunt for a play-off place.

Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years. Yes No

The verdict

This is a low-risk move that could pay off for both clubs as Carey is clearly a very talented young player who has the potential to improve considerably in the future.

Obviously, the step up would be significant initially, and the midfielder would join up with the development sides at first.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer, and Carey deserves huge credit for catching the eye. It also proves that there is still a lot of talent in non-league.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.